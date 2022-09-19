The Goshen College men’s cross country team had not won a meet since 2014, and the women’s last victory was in 2013.
On Saturday, the Maple Leafs ended those droughts at the IU-Kokomo Invitational. With Drew Hogan, a first-year hometown standout, winning the men’s race, and Naomi Ross Richer, a junior from Goshen, claiming the women’s title, both teams won their meet handily for the first same-day victories since 1996.
Hogan, a graduate of Goshen High School, has surged to the front since joining the Goshen roster. In just two races so far, he has finished first on the team both times, with his 25:53.4 at the Indiana Wesleyan University Twilight Invite good enough for the eighth-fastest 8k time by a Goshen first-year.
Rustin Nyce, the Maple Leaf men’s and women’s cross country head coach, said that both teams followed the “race plan” well and that the teams were not running this meet all-out. As it is still early in the season, the Leafs were running this race almost as a workout, making their dual victory all the more impressive.
In the men’s race, Goshen tied with IU East with 33 points. Thanks to a new tiebreaker rule, though, Goshen won the race on the combined score of their top three runners.
Finishing second overall to Hogan’s 26:46.96 win was Nelson Kemboi with a time of 26:55.73. Jackson Steinmetz was fifth, finishing in 27:19.61. The men’s team was rounded out with Anthony Roberts and Jordan Garlinger in 11th and 14th places, respectively.
In the women’s race, Goshen won the meet in dominant form, taking four of the top five spots. Just a stride behind Ross Richer, who finished in 19:41.01, was another junior, Annika Alderfer Fisher, who crossed the line at 19:42.56. Summer Cooper took the third spot for the Leafs, running 20:00.14, while Mia Wellington finished fifth in 20:45.67. The Leafs’ final scoring runner was Teresa Ross Richer in 13th.
Goshen’s next meet will have far more teams competing, as both teams will be traveling to Louisville for the Live in Lou Classic on Oct. 1.
AROUND THE REST OF CAMPUS
Men’s and women’s tennis both won their matches on Friday’s Senior Night meeting with Judson University. Wins from Sude Aytekin and Carmen Aliaga bolstered the women in claiming a 5-2 victory, with Judson defaulting on the fifth and sixth courts. Meanwhile, victories from No. 2 to No. 6 singles gave the men a decisive 6-1 win. The men lost the next day to Cardinal Stritch University, 4-0.
Both teams have now completed their regular season. The men finished 6-5 (5-3 in conference play) and will play in the Crossroads League tournament against Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday. Goshen is the fifth seed, while IWU is fourth.
The women, entering the tournament for the first time since its 2011 inception, hold a 3-7 overall record while being 2-6 in conference play. As the eighth seed, they will also play top-ranked IWU on Tuesday.
The woes of Goshen men’s soccer continued this week, as the team lost 3-0 to Georgetown University from Kentucky on Wednesday before blowing a 1-0 lead late to Brescia University on Saturday, losing 2-1. Still without a win at 0-6-2, the team enters league play this coming Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan.
Meanwhile, the women’s team drew Lourdes University on Saturday, 0-0. This was goalkeeper Vicky Naylor’s first clean sheet of the season, and the Leafs played a fine defensive match. The team, now 3-3-1, has one final non-conference match at Indiana Tech on Tuesday before a home matchup with IWU on Friday.
Now in the midst of Crossroads League play, the women’s volleyball team is searching for their first conference set win. They have been swept 3-0 in each of their four conference matches, falling to Grace College, University of St. Francis, IWU and Marian University. With a 2-16 overall record, the team will face Spring Arbor University in a Wednesday night home matchup.