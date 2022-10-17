Lucas Bontreger scored his 36th goal as a Maple Leaf as the Goshen College men’s soccer team edged past Taylor University, 1-0, Saturday night.
Bontreger’s tally, his sixth of the year, moves him into tenth on the all-time on the Leafs’ scoring list. The goal came in the final third of a tightly fought contest — and the resulting win could prove pivotal to Goshen’s playoff hopes.
After a back-and-forth first half, both teams went to their locker rooms tied in a scoreless battle. Goshen had twice as many shots at the whistle with 12 to Taylor’s six, but couldn’t push one over the line until a counterattack 15 minutes into the second half.
Goshen won the ball deep in their own half. After bouncing around, it fell to midfielder Felipe Carli, who promptly sent a deep ball back across the field aimed towards the left wing, where Bontreger stood. Unfortunately for Carli, a Trojan defender waited underneath the ball, ready to intercept before Bontrager could get to the end of the pass — until he misplayed the ball.
The swinging pass grazed the head of the defender and fell squarely to Bontreger just past midfield, who sprinted up the left wing. Just outside the penalty area, Bontreger cut back inside around two defenders before firing a shot from the top of the penalty arc. It blazed past the fingers of keeper Jacob Susud and inside the left post to give the Leafs the lead.
Not three minutes later, Goshen goalkeeper Matias da Fonseca kept the Leafs in the game with dazzling back-to-back stops. After a battle in the box off a Taylor corner, the Trojans’ Ryan Killion fired a close-range shot at da Fonseca, who threw out his foot to stop the ball and went to the ground in the process. The Trojans won the rebound and threw another shot on goal — and da Fonseca managed to reach up and snag the ball, holding on to it for dear life.
After a rough start to the season, da Fonseca has turned his performance around in the last two weeks, including a stunning 17 saves in Goshen’s 1-0 loss to No. 11 Bethel a week ago.
Goshen, now 2-3-1 in conference play, sits at seventh in the Crossroads League with three games to play. Their next match, against Marian on Saturday, will give the Leafs a chance to practically clinch their spot in the end-of-season conference tournament. The top eight teams receive spots, and Marian is currently ninth.
Meanwhile, the Goshen women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Taylor’s women’s team at the same time on Saturday night. Now 1-5 in conference play, each of the Maple Leafs’ last four games has been decided by one goal, including a 2-1 loss to No. 20 Grace last weekend. The loss to Taylor, who was receiving votes in the NAIA national poll, only emphasized the fact that the Leafs can keep games close — but closing them out is a serious struggle.
Once again, though, goalkeeping is a bright spot for the Leafs. Starting keeper Vicky Naylor is likely out for the season with an elbow injury, and in her place, first-year Gracie Garcia has stepped up in a big way for Goshen. With 12 saves in the loss to Taylor, Garcia ranks fifth in both save percentage and total saves in the Crossroads League — with three fewer games played than anyone ahead of her.
The women’s team also plays Marian this Saturday. Once again, they have a much tougher matchup than the men; while the Marian men are one of the worst teams in the league, the women are ranked second in the nation. Both games start at 7:00, with the men at home and the women on the road.