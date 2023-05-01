GOSHEN — Bowling is officially coming to Goshen College — and with it, yet another new coach.
Scott Curtis has been named the head coach of GC’s men’s and women’s bowling teams, the school announced Thursday. The teams will begin competing in the Crossroads League, which already has seven bowling teams, in the 2024-25 academic year.
In the statement, Goshen’s president Rebecca Stoltzfus referenced the team’s opportunity for “strengthening our local community partnerships” — Goshen will compete and practice Maple City Bowl.
Curtis, who has previously founded a bowling team at the high school level, comes to Goshen after coaching for a year at Aquinas College, another NAIA school. He was named Michigan’s Division IV high school coach of the year in 2018, and has bowled three 300 games in his 40-plus years of bowling.
Goshen’s administration had previously stated that bowling would come to the school, but Thursday’s announcement was the first official communication from the athletic department. Curtis, a native of Middleville, Michigan, will begin his work with recruitment in August.
The announcement of a new season of sports at Goshen came just as another season ended — on perhaps the best moment of the year for the Leafs’ baseball team.
BASEBALL WALKS IT OFF
After dropping the first game of the season’s final doubleheader on Saturday, Goshen finished its season on Senior Day with a 9-8 win over Taylor University, ranked No. 21 in the nation, on the final swing of the game.
Heading into the sixth, the Maple Leafs were winning 8-4 thanks to four RBIs from Nate Lange and two from Peyton Smith, both seniors. But in the top of the sixth, Taylor showed why they were Crossroads League regular season champions, scoring four to tie the game up. The game remained knotted at eight apiece, and as the Leafs took last raps in the bottom of the seventh, the rain began to fall.
Taylor pitcher Wes Hunt retired the first two Goshen batters quickly, and the game seemed destined for extras. But Lange poked a single up the middle to keep the Leafs alive, and Jenner Rodammer kept the inning going with another base hit to left.
Preston Anderson then stepped up to the plate — and promptly shot one through the right side. The throw from right took Taylor’s catcher up the line, and with the rain pouring down, Lange dove head-first into the plate to end his Maple Leaf career by scoring the winning run.
The Leafs, finishing their season 6-30 in conference play, had won just one of their last 11 matchups with Taylor, which finished 30-6. Lange ended the game — and his career — by going 4-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and four RBIs.
KENNEDA WINS IN THE RAIN
Baseball didn’t have the only shining moment in Goshen athletics this weekend, as Willow Kenneda won the women’s discus at the Lancer Invitational on Friday.
Her victory wasn’t close — out of a field of 25, Kenneda’s 40.06 meter throw (131 ft, 5 in) won by over four feet. Indeed, her second-best throw would have won as well. Kenneda also placed fourth out of 23 in the hammer throw and sixth of 19 in the shot put.
Kevin Liddell finished sixth out of 21 runners in the men’s 1500 meter run with a 4:10.96. Teammate Aaron Yeakey, a Goshen local, finished ten seconds back with a 4:19.68, good enough for 12th place in the rainy conditions.
In fact, the conditions were so bad that in the women’s pole vault, only Mallory Wood of Trine cleared the bar. None of the other six competitors managed one successful run of the 22 total attempts.
Goshen sent just five athletes to the meet, as the team is gearing up for the Crossroads League Championships, held at Marian University in Indianapolis, on Thursday and Friday.
THAT’S ALL FOR NOW!
Championship season is nigh for both track and field and softball. After locking up fifth place in the conference this week, the Leafs’ softball team will be traveling to Mount Vernon, Ohio, on Tuesday to face the No. 8 seed, Taylor, in a play-in game. A loss would send the Leafs back home, while a win would get them into double-elimination tournament, where they would play fourth-seeded Spring Arbor first on Wednesday.
As both teams move into championship season this week, I’ll be bidding you all farewell as I head to Ecuador for three months on Goshen’s Study-Service Term. (Of course I leave right before the playoffs!) It’s been a great time writing for you all, and although this wraps up the GC Weekly for the school year, you’ll see it back again in the fall. In the meantime, don’t worry — The Goshen News will continue to cover GC softball and track throughout the next few weeks.
Thanks for following the Leafs this year. Here’s to more school records, national qualifiers and last-minute wins in the fall!