Goshen College cross country is fast.
The fastest it’s ever been, in fact.
Led by Ezra Kipruto’s 24:56 8K and Nelson Kemboi’s 24:58, the men set the school record for the best finishing time of all five scoring runners on Saturday at the Live in Lou Classic in Louisville. The team ran a combined time of 127:26, an average of 25:29 for an 8K.
Then, just 45 minutes later, the women nearly did the same.
Running a combined time of 97:31 (a 19:30 5K average), the women may or may not have set a record. The only Goshen team that has ever had a better time is the 2002 women’s team at that year’s conference championship — and Maple Leafs head coach Rustin Nyce calls that race “a myth.”
“I’m not sure it really exists,” Nyce said. “We were told we broke the record last year. ... I’m not convinced either way.”
Whether or not it truly is a record, the results speak for themselves. Led by Naomi Ross-Richer (18:44) in 51st and Summer Cooper (18:47) hot on her heels in 55th, the women finished 25th out of a stacked 47-team field.
The other three runners contributing to the Leafs’ combined time were Annika Alderfer Fisher, running a 19:22; Mia Wellington with a 20:18; and Nataly Esqueda in 20:19. Goshen placed ahead of the 23rd-, 24th- and 25th-ranked teams in the NAIA coaches’ poll.
“It depends how the raters feel,” Nyce said. “But we beat 23, 24, and 25 and a bunch of receiving-votes teams. So I feel like the women should probably be [ranked] in the 20 to 25 range.”
Meanwhile, the men finished 13th out of a 45-team field that included programs like Xavier and Marshall. With victories over seven ranked opponents, the team is hoping to be ranked somewhere between 12th and 14th, Nyce said.
After Kipruto and Kemboi finished 28th and 30th, respectively, Drew Hogan was the next to cross the line for the Leafs in a time of 25:34, good enough for 88th place. Liam Elias (25:53) in 122nd and Jackson Steinmetz (26:06) in 151st rounded out the top five. Their cumulative time eclipsed the men’s record set in 2019.
Perhaps more surprisingly, when asked how he felt about the race, Nyce hesitated and responded, “I mean, it feels good, I guess.” After a race that set at least one school record, moved both teams up in the national rankings and was the first time the Goshen men’s team beat Crossroads League rival Taylor University under Nyce, you might expect him to be a little more excited.
If you do, you don’t know Nyce.
Since preseason, he’s been talking about the “process” that this team is working on. “We’re building towards the end of the season,” Nyce said after Louisville. “In September, the results don’t really stand for a whole lot. Even now in October, they don’t really, but it’s a little more [important].”
To Nyce, that building for a championship season comes through focusing on the bigger picture, and “not getting caught up in results.” He called the race “reaffirming to know that the process is working.”
Annika Alderfer Fisher agreed, calling the meet “great evidence” that the Leafs’ training is working.
“We expect to only get faster from here,” she said.
FIGHTING COUGARS
With the men’s soccer team seeking their first win of the year against the University of St. Francis under the lights, the atmosphere was electric before the game even started. When Lucas Bontreger scored just 10 minutes in, the student section exploded, louder than it had been all year.
St. Francis tied it up just a few minutes later, and the next 60 minutes were a back-and-forth battle. Tensions were running high, with two yellow cards given by the referee. When the Cougars’ players began to gesture towards the crowd, the students ramped up their already-feverish chants.
With roughly 15 minutes left, word got out that the women had won away at USF, 1-0. With no love lost already for St. Francis, and the team securing their first conference win, the crowd kicked into even higher gear.
With 5:06 left on the clock, a foul inside the box gave the Leafs a penalty shot. Bontreger clattered the attempt off the post, but despite the howls coming from the Cougars’ bench, the kick was called back thanks to a St. Francis player entering the penalty area early. With the crowd going from abject disappointment to total elation, the Cougars received a yellow card for comments to the referee.
Bontreger made no mistake on his second attempt, coolly slotting it into the bottom left corner. In the frantic celebration, a Cougar and a Leaf were each shown yet another a yellow card.
With the Leafs running down the clock, tension was boiling over as the Cougars were serenaded by a vigorous, if off-key, rendition of Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.” When the final whistle sounded, and the Leafs had climbed out of their dogpile, the teams lined up for the customary handshake line.
What happened next was unclear, but both teams’ benches jumped into action and sprinted to the center circle as pushing and shoving developed. The coaches and the referees — who had already headed off the field — got involved eventually, although the coaches appeared to be fanning a few flames. After the crowd was calmed, Alessandro Bazan of St. Francis was issued a postgame red card. If issued for fighting, his card will result in a two-game suspension.
The Leafs’ victory gives them a 1-1-1 conference record, and Bontreger’s brace means he is now tied for 10th on the Goshen all-time scoring list with 35 goals.