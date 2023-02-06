It was quite the weekend for Goshen College sports.
Track and field set a school record and qualified nine people for nationals, women’s basketball won a game, and men’s volleyball took six out of seven sets in their first two home games — with a new leader on the court.
Ishmael Bangura, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Sierra Leone, had 42 kills in seven sets as the Leafs won two matches against St. Mary-of-the-Woods College on Friday and Saturday, 3-1 on Friday and a 3-0 sweep on Saturday.
With 20 kills on Saturday, Bangura tied Alexander Rabadzhiev, who graduated last year, for the program record for most kills in a three-set match. He also became just the second GC player to rack up 20 or more kills in back-to-back matches, also after Rabadzhiev.
“It’s hard to beat a team twice in a row,” said interim head coach Jewel Lehman. “I was pleased we were patient and pushed through and then were able to pull together for the win.”
Friday’s game was tight throughout, with the Leafs building up leads and then making unforced errors to bring the game back within reach of SMWC. But after the Pomeroys won the third set 25-18, Goshen had enough. With a 16-4 run to finish the match, the Leafs won the fourth set 25-12, and with it, the match.
The Leafs won more comfortably on Saturday, although the Pomeroys crept back in the second set. After Goshen took leads reaching 10-6 and 17-12, SMWC went on a run to tie the match at 18. Even when Goshen had set point on 24-21, the Pomeroys scored three straight to tie the match at 24. After a timeout, though, the Leafs won the next two points to win the set, 26-24, and carried the momentum into the third, where they cruised past SMWC, 25-16.
Transfer Wyatt Bollinger posted a career-high 38 assists on Friday; his previous best at Eastern Mennonite University was 31. Bollinger also racked up 32 on Saturday in a dominant performance, with his one kill coming at the most decisive moment of the match: 24-24 in the second set.
The Leafs, who are now 2-2 both overall and in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference, take on No. 7 Indiana Tech on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SNAPS SKID
Schools with four-letter abbreviations did not fare well against the Leafs this weekend, as the women’s basketball team ended their 10-game losing streak on the road at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
With 21 points, Zion Neat recorded back-to-back 20+ point games for the first time in her collegiate career. Sa’drea Rougeau also picked up her first double-double in the 75-69 win.
Rougeau scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and five steals, tying a career-high in the latter. The Cougars struggled with deep shooting; after making three ‘3’s' in the first quarter, they went 0-16 from behind the arc in the rest of the game.
Zoe Zellers was quite the sixth man for the Leafs, scoring nine points and eight rebounds off the bench.
“Zoe was more aggressive and went hard to the rim, and as always, really anchored us on the glass from the trenches,” head coach Stephanie Miller said.
Zellers did not turn the ball over once.
The Leafs look to continue their bid for Crossroads League tournament qualification at Grace College on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The team next plays at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Spring Arbor University.
TRACK TEAMS SET RECORDS, QUALIFY FOR NATIONALS
The Leafs’ success this weekend didn’t end on the court. At the IWU Midwest Classic this weekend, the last indoor track meet of the regular season, both the men’s and women’s teams qualified for the NAIA National Championship in the 4x800 meter really by running NAIA 'A' standard times.
The women’s squad, composed of Summer Cooper, Mia Wellington, Britney Ortega and Stephany Claudio, ran a 9:36.6 after conversions due to track size. The 'A' standard minimum is 9:38.34.
Just minutes after the women qualified for nationals, the men’s 4x800 team of Jordan Garlinger, Anthony Roberts, Kevin Liddell and Drew Hogan did the same, setting a new school record in the process.
With a time of 7:55.7, the men beat the old record of 7:56.6 by nearly a full second. Their converted time was 7:49.0, well under the 'A' standard requirement of 7:50.76.
Senior Samuel Stoner-Eby won the men’s 400 in a field of 28 competitors. With a converted time of 48.80 seconds, he crushed the 'B' standard of 49.21 and missed the 'A' standard by just 0.04 seconds. He also crossed the line over two seconds before anyone else in the race.
The Leafs are now preparing for the indoor postseason, with the Crossroads League Indoor Championship next up. That meet will be held at IWU on Feb. 17 and 18.