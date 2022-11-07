Kyle Capps secured his first win as head coach of the Goshen College men’s basketball team as five Maple Leafs scored in double figures in a 79-72 win over Holy Cross College Friday night.
Goshen jumped to an early 7-1 lead when Greg Johnson II knocked down a pair of free throws and Caleb Wright scored two quick baskets, but the lead wouldn’t last more than five minutes. The Saints tied the game at 14-14 midway through the first half, and the score line remained tight until Elias Ramirez sank a three before the halftime buzzer, sending Goshen to the locker room with a 39-33 lead.
The Saints clawed their way back to tie the game at 56 with 15 minutes left in the game, and for the next 10 minutes, the teams went basket-for-basket. Drew Adzia dropped a layup in with just over six minutes left, once again tying the game for the Saints.
Then the Johnsons decided it was time to shine.
In the last 5:23, Kaden Johnson scored five points and Greg Johnson II tacked on four. The teammates combined to score the last nine points of the game as the Leafs held the Saints to just two more points. Johnson II finished with 16 points, just behind Caleb Wright, who led the Leafs with 17.
Holy Cross had 40 rebounds to Goshen’s 28, but only managed one block and two steals. Meanwhile, the Leafs finished with four blocks and eight steals, including two from Clayton MacLagan. MacLagan also had one of the Leafs’ blocks.
Goshen lost to IU-South Bend on Wednesday, 85-66, but the Holy Cross win lifted their record to 1-2. The team will travel to IU-East on Tuesday night for their next matchup.
Meanwhile, the women’s team rose to 3-0 on Wednesday with a 73-65 victory over IU-Kokomo before falling 84-48 to Holy Cross on Saturday. The Saints mopped the floor with the Maple Leafs in Goshen’s first road game, jumping out to a 19-4 lead and never letting the Leafs come within 10 points again.
Three days prior, though, Goshen posted some impressive numbers in their back-and-forth victory over the Cougars. Syanne Mohamed was one rebound away from a double-double with nine rebounds and 10 points, while new transfer Zion Neat added 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Goshen outrebounded IU-Kokomo 46-41 and had 30 points in the paint, compared with the Cougars’ 22. Now holding a 3-1 record, the Leafs travel to Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday for an exhibition match — the season opener for the Division-I Mastodons — before facing Judson University this Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY – NOW WE WAIT
Election Day results aren’t the only votes that the GC cross country teams will be waiting for nervously this week, as both the men and the women teams made strong cases for a spot in the national championship following their performances in the Crossroads League Championship races Friday.
In their first race since Sept. 22, the day that teammate Ezra Kipruto Kogei died, the women finished fifth and the men sixth in the Crossroads race in Shelbyville.
Both teams’ top two runners finished consecutively. Naomi Ross Richer (18:56) crossed the line in 17th, with Summer Cooper (19:02) right behind her in 18th. An hour later, Liam Elias (26:19) finished the 8K in 18th, followed by Drew Hogan in 19th with a 26:21.
Pack running seemed to be a tenet of Goshen’s race strategy. After Annika Alderfer Fisher’s 34th place finish in 19:45, Goshen’s subsequent three female runners each had just one runner in between them. Celeste Arroyo (20:21), Mia Wellington (20:24) and Nataly Esqueda (20:27) finished 44th, 46th and 48th, respectively.
Head coach Rustin Nyce said that the women “put themselves in position to race really well.”
The men also had another pair finishing together, with 28th-place Jackson Steinmetz (26:47) only just beating out Anthony Roberts (26:50) in 29th. The men’s team was rounded out by Jordan Garlinger (27:39), who finished in 50th place.
With the NAIA National Championships as the only remaining race in the season, both teams are hoping that their performances will secure them a place in the finals in Tallahassee, Florida. Both teams were beaten only by ranked opponents on Friday.
The top 36 teams according to the coaches’ poll will race in Tallahassee. With the men sitting at No. 24 and the women receiving votes, both teams have been waiting anxiously for the final rankings, which will be announced today.
WOMEN’S SOCCER – GAME OVER
The Goshen women’s soccer season came to an end Saturday night, as the Maple Leafs, seeded eighth in the Crossroads League, fell to top-seeded Marian University, 4-0, in conference quarterfinals.
The lopsided score line was no surprise, as the undefeated Knights had thrashed the Leafs, 6-0, just two weeks prior in their regular season meeting. The game on Saturday was no more even, as Naomi Walters of the Knights scored a hat trick just 26 minutes into the game.
Marian, ranked second in the nation with a 16-0-2 record, has now outscored their opponents 62-10 and is steamrolling ahead in their bid to win the Crossroads League.
While the Leafs’ postseason bid comes to an end, only four seniors graduate from this year’s team, meaning a lot of the core remains in place for next year.