The Goshen College men’s basketball team fell to No. 18 Huntington University on Saturday, 95-72.
The loss marks the end of the season for the GC men’s and women’s hoops teams, as the women played their last game in an 82-72 loss to Huntington on Wednesday. With that loss, the women’s team ended the season with a 7-21 record. In conference play, the team went 2-16 with wins against Huntington and Mt. Vernon Nazarene.
Meanwhile, the men finished their season 3-25, holding a 1-17 record in the Crossroads League. Their sole conference victory came a few weeks ago against Taylor University. Both teams finished last in the league, eliminated from the conference playoffs.
While the season was a disappointing one for the Maple Leafs, the teams each have bright spots to take away from this year. The women’s 72-42 victory at Huntington on Nov. 19 not only snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Foresters, but it was historic for multiple reasons: it was the largest margin of victory in a conference road game since 2002, the fewest points allowed in a road game since 2004 and the first time the Leafs have shot 50% or better on the road since 2018.
The Leafs’ new signings this year have also shown promise. New transfer Zion Neat led the team in multiple categories: 381 points, 767 minutes, and 26 starts. Neat, a junior, will return next year along with sophomores Zoe Zellers and Syanne Mohamed. Mohamed led the team with 23 blocks and 158 rebounds, which Zellers followed closely with 151.
Goshen is losing a key senior next year in Sa’Drea Rougeau. Rougeau was one of four Leafs to start every game this year, along with Mohamed, Neat and Zellers. Head coach Stephanie Miller described Rougeau as “one of the best athletes we’ve had at Goshen” and a “special” member of the team.
Fellow seniors Emily Brandeberry, who Miller described as the team’s “floor leader” and Suzanna Yoder, the team’s “true ‘glue’ person … and someone who knows how to make people around her better” are both leaving as well.
While the women have many key players returning next year, the men have even fewer seniors. Kedrick Bibby, who played 180 minutes across 22 games, is the only Maple Leaf graduating. The team is young, which is something head coach Kyle Capps has mentioned extensively.
While Capps’ first year in charge of the team certainly didn’t go as hoped with just three wins, the Leafs were riddled with injuries throughout the season. Still, the team had positive areas.
Freshman playmaker and Fairfield High School graduate Caleb Wright started all 28 of the team’s games, leading the squad with 62 assists and shooting 35% from behind the arc. That percentage was bested only by redshirt sophomore Elias Ramirez, who shot 39.6% from ‘3.’
With the offseason providing ample time to rebuild, Goshen now turns to teams that are enjoying a bit more success in their respective sports. Men’s volleyball, now 3-5 in conference play, emerged from a battle with Cornerstone University with a resounding 3-0 victory after dropping two close games to Bethel and Calumet College. With the win over Cornerstone, who is receiving votes in the national poll, Goshen now sits eighth in the Wolverine Hoosier Athletics Conference, which has six of its 10 teams either being nationally ranked or receiving votes.
Meanwhile, track and field found great individual success at the Crossroads League indoor championship meet. Goshen qualified for the NAIA indoor national championships in ten different events and set multiple school records.
Both the men’s and women’s distance medley relay (DMR) qualified for the national championships — and set school records in doing so. The women’s team of Summer Cooper, Maria Maldonado, Britney Ortega and Mia Wellington qualified with an all-time GC best 12:18.78. Cooper, Ortega and Wellington qualified along with Mercy Chebet in the 4x800 meter race, and Cooper also qualified in two additional events individually: the 3,000-meter run and the mile.
The men’s DMR team of Jordan Garlinger, Drew Hogan, Anthony Roberts and Samuel Stoner-Eby set a school record of 10:19.68 in their qualifying race. Garlinger, Hogan and Roberts joined forces with Kevin Liddell to qualify for nationals in the 4x800 as well, and Stoner-Eby, who holds the GC school record in the 400, qualified with a time of 50.06.
Garlinger smashed his personal best and qualified for nationals on the final day of the meet by running a 1:55.89 in the 800. The two other qualifiers for the Leafs were Nelson Kemboi in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:39.23, and Mady Axsom, who qualified in the high jump by clearing 1.67 meters — five feet and 5.75 inches.
The national championship will be held in Brookings, South Dakota, and runs from March 2-4.