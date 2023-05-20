GOSHEN — After rewriting the school record books all spring, the Goshen College men’s and women’s track teams will be looking to bring home some hardware at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships next week.
The three-day meet begins Wednesday at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion. The Leafs will be competing in five women’s events and four men’s events.
“We’re very excited,” Goshen College track head coach Sean Foulkes said. “The kids have been putting in the work all year since the fall to put themselves in a position to be successful. What we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks in training has us really, really excited for what’s going to happen next week.”
The highest seeded event for Goshen is the men’s 4X800-meter relay, which has the fourth-fastest time in NAIA heading into the meet. There is a lot of local talent on the relay, as two of the members — freshmen Drew Hogan and Anthony Roberts — are Goshen and Concord High School graduates, respectively. The other two on the relay are Hoosier State natives as well, as sophomores Kevin Liddell (South Bend Adams) and Jordan Garlinger (Bellmont) round out the team.
Their time of 7:33.09, set at the Crossroads League championship meet two weeks ago, was the fastest in school history. The Maple Leafs were able to see its top competition up-close at the conference meet, as the three times faster than them also belong to CL teams in Spring Arbor, Grace and Marian. All four relay units are within three seconds of each other, which should set up for a dramatic race with a national title on the line.
The 4X800 prelims are Wednesday night, with the top eight times then advancing to Thursday’s championship race.
“I think the big thing that’s let them fire on all cylinders is the fact that they have each other,” said Foulkes of the 4X8 team. “Relays teams do well because of training or they do well because of coaching, and while ours have certainly done well because of both, the fact that they can lean on each other and push for each other — you can tell it’s more than just a teammate they’re racing for. They’re racing for somebody that they care about.”
KEMBOI READY FOR DISTANCE CHALLENGE
A standout during his entire career at Goshen, junior Nelson Kemboi will put his endurance to the test across the three-day national championship meet.
Kemboi has qualified for both the 10,000-meter and 5,000-meter runs. The 10,000-meter race has no prelims, with the final taking place late Wednesday night. The Eldoret Rift Valley, Kenya native will then run in the 5,000-meter prelims Thursday night. Should he qualify for the finals, he’ll run 5,000 meters again Friday evening in the championship race.
“I feel like I’m ready for the big mileage,” Kemboi said. “I’ll run eight miles Saturday and then work my way up to 12 or 14 early next week, so I’m ready for it.”
Kemboi won the Crossroads League championship in the 10K and was runner-up in the 5K. That’s why Foulkes isn’t nervous about the junior heading into the national meet.
“The level of trust we have in Nelson is probably only exceeded by the distance he’s running,” Foulkes quipped. “He’s a workhorse. We can tell him to go through a brick wall, and he’ll do it. I can’t say enough about him, and quite frankly, the fact he’s going to gear up to go for the 10K and the 5K and potentially more with relays and whatnot, speaks to how gritty our kids are.”
Kemboi holds the 5,000-meter school record (14:46.35) and his time of 31:18.20 in the 10,000-meter run is within 40 seconds of GC’s top mark, meaning a strong performance Wednesday could get him a new record in that event as well.
Although he is currently seeded 29th out of 34 competitors in the 5K and 32nd of 34 in the 10K, Kemboi has proven in the past to perform well at the big meets. He’s already a three-time All-American in cross country and finished 17th in the 5K as a freshman in the 2021 National Championship track meet.
“Mostly, I just need to use my brain,” said Kemboi on the key to being successful next week. “Race smart, and maybe I can win it.”
WOMEN’S DISTANCE RUNNERS TO STAY BUSY
Kemboi won’t be the only Leaf running in multiple events, as three of the four women on the 4X800-meter relay team will also see action in individual events.
Junior Summer Cooper (Concord), junior Mia Wellington (NorthWood) and freshman Mercy Chebet (Nakuru, Kenya) make up 75% of the relay team for GC. They will be joined by Annika Alderfer Fisher (Staunton, Virginia) on the ninth-seeded 4X8 squad.
Individually, Cooper will be competing in the 1,500-meter run (seeded 14th), Chebet in the 5,000-meter run (seeded 19th) and Wellington in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (seeded 23rd). Cooper wasn’t expecting to run in an individual race, but was added to the field after not enough runners across the country had automatically qualified for the 1,500.
“I’m really excited,” said Cooper of being added to the 1,500-meter run. “I was only a second-and-a-half off (from automatically qualifying), so I’m just excited to be able to run and compete because I think I can be a top-eight finisher for that event.”
As for the relay team, Cooper echoed similar sentiments about the group as Foulkes did with the men’s one.
“I feel we’re all united and we all want to do the best that we can,” Cooper said. “I feel like this is the best we’ve been over the years.”
The 4X8 and the 5,000-meter run for the women follow the same schedule as the men. Cooper’s prelim race for the 1,500 is earlier in the day Wednesday. The steeplechase prelims are right after the 4X8, meaning Wellington will compete in back-to-back events. Should Wellington advance to the finals in the event, that race will take play Friday afternoon.
NON-DISTANCE COMPETITORS LOOK TO FINISH STRONG
While the majority of the Leafs’ athletes next week are in the distance events, one male sprinter and one female field event competitor will be in action as well.
Senior Samuel Stoner-Eby (Lancaster, Pennsylvania) will get a chance to run in the 400-meter dash. His school-record time of 48.15 seconds has him seeded 24th out of 26 runners in the event. The prelims for the 400 are Thursday afternoon, with the finals Friday.
In the field, Maddy Axsom will look to end her freshman season on a strong note in the high jump. The Elkhart High School alum reached 1.65 meters in the event this season, which has her tied for 11th-best in the country alongside 11 other competitors. Axsom will compete Friday afternoon.
“Kyle Mishler, our jumps coach, has a plan laid out for Maddy that we’ve got faith in to where she should do really well,” Foulkes said. “Jon Cook, our sprints coach, has worked with Samuel, and he’s feeling like he’s going to be in very strong contention. It’s a really exciting place to be in, and we’re just trying to take care of all the pieces so they can focus on what they need to do to be their best.”
Full information for the 71st annual men’s and 42nd annual women’s NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships can be found online at naia.org.