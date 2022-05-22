GOSHEN – The NAIA Outdoor National Championships are this week, and four Goshen College track and field athletes will be competing individually down in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Seniors Jacob Gerber and Simon Graber Miller both qualified for their top field events, with Gerber making the cut for the hammer throw event and Graber Miller qualifying once again in the high jump.
“I expect them to go in and take care of business,” said Goshen College track and field coach Rustin Nyce of Gerber and Graber Miller. “They know what to do because they’ve been there before. They know they can handle that level of competition. They’ve been down to Gulf Shores each year they’ve competed, so they’ll be able to prepare for the meet with some of the knowledge they’ve picked up in the past.”
In the track portion, sophomore Annika Fisher and freshman Teresa Ross Richer will both be competing individually for the first time at outdoor nationals.
Fisher will be competing in the 1,500-meter race, while Ross Richer will be running the marathon.
“I expect them to be prepared for this,” said Nyce of Fisher and Ross Richer. “I fully expect them to go out and execute the race plans that we’ve built together. If they do that, we’ll kind of see how everything falls at the end. There’s not much you can do other than that. You can’t control other people, so we’re just going to go into it knowing what we can do and from there, we’ll see where all of that preparation leads us at the end.”
All events will be taking place on Wednesday, and if Fisher does well enough to advance to the finals in the 1,500, she’ll race on Friday.
READY FOR LAST RIDE
Both Gerber and Graber Miller are preparing for what will be their final meets as collegiate athletes in the coming days.
Gerber has qualified every year he’s been a Maple Leaf, and this year, his mindset mimics what its always been heading into outdoor nationals. The mental preparation for him includes staying as relaxed as possible so he can preserve as much adrenaline as he can prior to his event.
The Goshen native also hopes to finish his last season as a collegiate strong because he hasn’t quite reached his own level of expectations during his final campaign at Goshen College.
“I’ve been feeling pretty good because practices have been going well,” Gerber said. “But it makes me a little nervous because practices have been going well all season, but I haven’t been hitting the results that I’ve wanted to. But overall, my prep’s been good, my form’s been solid.
“The biggest thing I need to do is try to keep my mind off of throwing. I just need to relax, clear my mind and enjoy the trip down there over the next couple of days. I really won’t start thinking about it until a couple of hours before the competition. I think doing that really helps me just so I don’t waste all of my adrenaline 24 hours beforehand.”
The expectations for Gerber are cut and dry.
Last year, the veteran athlete placed third at outdoor nationals with a throw of 198 feet and 11 inches. He hopes to beat his season best – which occurred at the Monday Meet at Indiana Tech with a throw of 198 feet and nine inches – or set a personal record, which he accomplished at the Crossroads League Outdoor Championships last year with a throw of 203 feet and eight inches.
“I had my last practice as an athlete at Goshen College (Saturday),” Gerber said. “And it was kind of fun actually. I got to kind of sit back and reflect on how it started and how far I’ve come. … It would mean a lot to succeed as much as possible at (nationals). It’s always a little disappointing when you go to a meet far away and you have all these expectations, and then you don’t get a season best or a personal record. At the same time, I know if I put too much pressure on myself that it won’t happen. So, we’ll see what happens when we get there, and I’m hoping to have a good time regardless.”
For Graber Miller, his prior experience has him as prepared as ever to go out with a heightened amount of success in what will be his last run as a high jumper in college.
“We usually try to build up the intensity heading into nationals, and I feel the most in shape I have all season,” Graber Miller said. “Mentally, I’d say I’m doing pretty good. I think my prior experience at nationals has prepared well for this. I remember my first nationals my freshman and sophomore years; I was very nervous going into it. I obviously still have some of those nerves now, but I know what to expect overall and what to expect from my competitors. I think that’s helped me in terms of preparation.”
Graber Miller finished last season’s outdoor nationals in fifth place with a jump of six feet and 6.75 inches.
His all-time best in the event came in 2021 during the indoor NAIA nationals with a jump of six feet and 10.75 inches. He’s hoping to have a similar-type of performance down in hot and muggy Alabama to put his final stamp on his time at Goshen College.
“I really love to end my high jump career at Goshen College on a high note,” Graber Miller said. “I feel like I’ve had a good couple years, but I definitely feel like I still have something to prove at this last meet just to cement my place. The goal is to break my own school record. That’s the goal. … Usually with the adrenaline and intensity of nationals, I tend to outperform my seed, so I’m hoping that happens again.”
COMPETING INDIVIDUALLY FOR FIRST TIME
While Gerber and Graber Miller have tons of experience at outdoor nationals, both Fisher and Ross Richer are making their debuts individually this year.
Fisher qualified last season as a freshman with the 4x800 relay team, but now it’ll be all on her shoulders in the 1,500.
“I’m feeling fresh and ready heading into nationals,” Fisher said. “I’ve been doing some final tune-up workouts and things like that. There’s not much left to do other than fly down there and race.
“I’m feeling really excited. It’s exciting to qualify as an individual just because I feel like I had a lot of mental blocks around racing last year. I was having success running in relays and I was really loving working with my teammates. But showing myself that I’m capable of putting together good races, as well as showing myself that I can be successful at the college level as an individual is really exciting and gratifying for me.”
Fisher will compete in the prelims on Wednesday in hopes of making it to the finals on Friday. While she knows she faces in uphill battle in making to the top 20 based on her seeding – 31st out of 48 participants – she feels she has the ability to make the cut.
If she doesn’t, then she’ll take the positive momentum of qualifying for outdoor nationals into the rest of her career as a Maple Leaf moving forward.
“My primary goal at this point is to qualify for the finals,” Fisher said. “That’s definitely not a sure thing in terms of where I’m seeded. I qualified with the B standard not the A standard, so there are a lot of women in front of me. But I’m still setting my sights on making to finals and getting to race on Friday. That’s what I’m focusing on.
“Even if I don’t qualify for finals, I know this experience is going to be valuable. With this being the first time I’ve qualified individually for outdoor (nationals), just getting that experience of getting to race in the prelims and having more tools in my belt for the seasons to come should set me up well for my upperclassmen years.”
Ross Richer is one of four participants in the field for the marathon and is the only freshman in the field for the event. She qualified with a time of 3:28.50, which is nearly 16 seconds off of the top marathon runner in the field set by Dalton State’s Riley Jo Ford (3:12.36).
“Teresa’s a really good marathon runner,” Nyce said. “She has the whole personality for it. She’s willing to do a lot of the miles and work that it takes to become good at the event. She also has a really good mindset with how calm she is with things. She doesn’t usually get too emotionally invested or de-invested if something is either going really well or not going really well. She really knows what she needs to do and does a great job of taking care of herself during the marathon at meets.”