GOSHEN — It had been 365 days to the date since the Goshen College softball team had played a home game.
On March 10, 2020, the Maple Leafs hosted Marian in a doubleheader of Crossroads League action. Goshen College dropped both games, falling to 8-10 on the seasons. Three days later, the new coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the season.
Fast forward to Wednesday, where the Leafs once again opened its home slate with a doubleheader. The results were completely different, however, as Goshen (6-4) swept Trinity International (2-4) with a 7-3 win in game one and 10-2 (6 innings) in game two.
“Very thankful,” said Goshen College softball coach Juliaclare Plezbert on having a season this year. “It’s a great group of kids that’s hungry to play, and they’re thankful every time they get to step out onto the dirt. It’s great to have that anniversary of one year ago today and getting to play the sport we love.”
GAME 1: MAPE LEAFS 7, TROJANS 3
The big inning of the game was the fourth for Goshen. After junior Jessica Bachtell and freshman Miranda Hipolito singled to reach base with one out, sophomore Jolie Groeneveld drove Bachtell in on an RBI single, making it a 2-1 Leafs lead.
Junior Edith Vega then extended the Goshen lead with an RBI single of her own, driving in Hipolito. This left runners at first and second with one out. The next batter for the Leafs, freshman Ashley Glazer, then appeared to ground into an inning-ending double play. However, the umpires ruled the Trojan first baseman was off the bag, thus making Glazer safe. This advanced Groeneveld to third, while Vega was out at second base.
A second chance to score runs was not wasted by Goshen. Regan Sheipline, who came in to run for Glazer, stole second base. Then, senior Ri Koteles ripped a double to centerfield, driving in two runs to double the Leafs’ lead to 5-1.
Trinity added two runs in the fifth on a two-run home run, while Goshen scored two in the sixth on a couple of Trojan errors. Junior Mia Pawelski pitched a complete game for the win, striking out nine Trojan batters in doing so.
“This team fights,” said Plezbert of her team. “At any point in time, there’s no giving up. Sometimes it takes us a little bit to start, but I know that, in any game, we can hang. So, that’s a great sign.”
GAME 2: MAPLE LEAFS 10, TROJANS 2
Freshman Alisyn Catenacci set the tone in the second game for Goshen, both in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate. Catenacci was the starting pitcher for the Leafs in the game, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing just two runs and striking out three batters in the process.
At the plate, Catenacci delivered one of the games’ biggest hits. With her team already up 3-0, the freshman from Elgin, Illinois blasted a three-run home run over the left field wall to make it a 6-0 contest in the bottom of the third.
“I think it’s awesome that the young guns that we have are stepping up in big situations,” Plezbert said. “No stage is too big for them, and I think that’s the coolest part. In any situation, they’re ready to go with whatever they’re called to do.”
The Leafs closed out the game with a four-run sixth inning, capped off by an RBI single from freshman Kyra Wilson. In NAIA college softball, if a team is leading by eight or more runs by the fifth inning, the game is ended via the mercy rule.
Goshen College has now won three in a row. They head to Circleville, Ohio, for the weekend, where they’ll play Ohio Christian and Lourdes on both Saturday and Sunday.
“I’m excited,” Plezbert said. “I think we’re getting our feet under us and learning from different situations. These wins are just a staple of what our team can do.”
