GOSHEN — The Goshen College softball team had plenty to celebrate on Thursday at the John Ingold Athletic Complex.
Prior to the first game of the doubleheader, the Maple Leafs recognized a senior class that has played a huge role in the success that the program has seen since coach Juliaclaire Plezbert took over in 2019.
Cassandra Espinoza, Ri Koteles, Stacey Landry and Rayna Moraga is the winningest class at Goshen since 2003.
“These four seniors have been through a lot of adversity,” Plezbert said. “At the same time, they’ve really set the tone for the classes that came up. They’ve really plowed through and have helped our younger kids get to where they are today. All four really set the foundation for this program.”
On the field, Goshen celebrated even further by sweeping Bethel to put itself in great position of making the Crossroads League tournament that takes place next week.
GAME 1: MAPLE LEAFS 6, PILOTS 5
Some rain showers caused the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader to be delayed by more than 50 minutes, and it seemed that the Maple Leafs might have suffered early because of it.
The Pilots scored three runs in the first two innings, while Goshen starter Moraga struggled to gain her footing early in the circle. The senior allowed a solo shot to Bethel’s Quinn Slattman during the first at-bat of the contest. She then gave up a couple walks and a hit during the top of the frame which led to Mahri Younger scoring for the Pilots to make it 2-0 a half inning into the game.
During the top of the second, Moraga’s struggles finding the strike zone led to Bernadette Quintero taking over in the circle with no outs and two Bethel runners on base. Quintero had some control issues of her own, but the freshman settled down and managed to give up just one run heading into the bottom of the second.
The Maple Leafs started to put things together in the bottom of the second, and that helped them cut Bethel’s 3-0 lead to one after three innings of play. Espinoza’s sacrifice fly brought home Miranda Hipolito in the bottom of the second, then Alisyn Catenacci went yard deep to left in the bottom of the third.
“The game’s never too big for them,” said Plezbert when asked how her team was able to turn things around. “They trust what they can do, and it doesn’t matter what the score is, they’re going to continue to fight. I know that in whatever situation we are in, we always have an opportunity to win.”
The Pilots actually extended the lead back out to 5-2 after solo runs in the top of the fourth and top of the sixth, but the Leafs had one improbable half inning at the plate left in them.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Goshen scored four runs on four hits after finally figuring out Bethel starting pitcher Chloe DeJonge. All with two outs, the Maple Leafs earned RBI hits from Kyra Wilson, Ellie Van Heerde — who brought in two — and Catenacci to go up 6-5 and setup Mia Pawelski for the save in the top of the seventh.
GAME 2: MAPLE LEAFS 2, PILOTS 1
The second game of the doubleheader featured a pitcher’s duel between Goshen’s Pawelski and Bethel’s Hannah Frady.
The Maple Leafs drew first blood after an RBI single from Jolie Groeneveld brought in Landry to make it 1-0.
Pawelski’s pitching was flawless up until the top of the fifth for the Maple Leafs. The junior allowed her first run on a two-out RBI double from Shelby Prows, which tied the game at one after four and-a-half. She’d finish her outing with one earned run on seven hits and 12 strikeouts through seven innings in the circle.
“She was keeping it in the zone, getting those low strikes,” said Plezbert of Pawelski. “She did a fantastic job of keeping Bethel’s batters off balance. She was just really hitting her spots.”
The bottom of the sixth was a special one again for the Maple Leafs in Game 2. On Senior Day, Koteles — who had broken the home run record at Goshen College earlier in the week — blasted her 20th career long ball over the left field fence to give her team the 2-1 advantage late.
“She’s fun to watch,” Plezbert said. “In those situations, you want her batting in the lineup. You want her to be in those types of situations and see her capitalize.”
Pawelski finished the top of the seventh by sitting the Pilots down in order and securing the sweep. With the two wins on Thursday, Goshen now sits in eighth — the final spot that qualifies for the conference tournament — in the conference standings with two regular season games remaining.
