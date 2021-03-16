GOSHEN – The Maple Leafs came into Tuesday’s doubleheader on fire, riding an impressive seven game-winning streak.
That streak now sits at zero.
Crossroads League rival No. 5 Marian visited the Goshen College Softball Complex looking to upend the Leafs and extend its own five-game winning streak. Goshen fought hard against one of the top teams in NAIA by taking leads in both contests, but the Knights would eventually regain those leads in Game 1 and Game 2 to sweep the Leafs and earn an early advantage in the Crossroads League standings.
“This team never backs down,” said Goshen coach Juliaclare Plezbert after her team lost both games by a combined three runs on Tuesday. “We’re a younger team, but we still have some seniority that’s leading the charge, and it’s just fun seeing them never back down from a challenge.”
GAME 1: KNIGHTS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 4
Goshen (10-6, 0-2) showed early that it wouldn’t be intimidated by one of the best teams in the country.
After Marian (13-5, 2-0) took an early 1-0 lead during the top of the first, the Maple Leafs produced some offense in the first inning as well.
Senior catcher Rianna Koteles — who was named Crossroads Player of the Week on Monday — helped tie the game after her RBI bunt scored junior Edith Vega.
During the next at-bat, Leafs first baseman Bernadette Quintero smashed a 2-2 offering from Marian pitcher Sydney Wilson over the fence in center to give Quintero her first first homer of the season and put the Leafs up 3-1 heading into the second inning.
Marian took back the lead during the top of the third behind the struggles of Goshen pitcher Mia Pawelski.
The Knights scored three runs during the frame, with all of them coming on one swing of the bat. With two on and two out, Marian’s Raegan Hiatt took Pawelski deep into left as everyone watched the bright yellow ball crash into the scoreboard.
Pawelski gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out two in seven innings of work.
The Leafs would tie the game at four after Vega’s single in the bottom of the fifth scored Jolie Groeneveld from second. Vega represented the go-ahead run with one out in the inning, but neither Regan Sheipline or Koteles could bring her in.
The Knights would score the deciding run during the top of the sixth after Kassidi Cadles’ single through the right side of the infield brought in Caitlyn Phillips.
GAME 2: KNIGHTS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 3
Marian came into Tuesday having given up just three runs over its last five games, and the Knights looked the part for much of Game 2.
Abigail McPherson held the Leafs without a hit through the first four innings of the contest, helping the Knights hold a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.
That’s when fortunes began to change for Goshen in the batter’s box. A hit by Cassandra Espinoza and a walk from Vega setup Pawelski for a chance to put her team on top with one swing of the bat.
On a 2-0 pitch, Pawelski took advantage of McPherson’s rare mistake by sending it over the outstretched arms of Marian centerfielder Lanie Horen and into the grass just outside the fence to give Goshen the 3-2 lead in the final innings.
“I’m excited because every time they step into the box they’re ready to go,” Plezbert said. “They see a pitch, and they drive it. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing or what the situation is, they know what their approach is going to be, and they attack it.”
Despite giving the Leafs some quality scoreless innings earlier in the game, Rayna Moraga struggled during the top of the sixth. The Knights regained the lead after scoring two runs on four hits off of Moraga. Phillips’ single scored Horan to even the game at three, then later on in the inning, Marian grasped the lead once again after an RBI single from Savannah Harweger plated Abbi Wirey.
Down two in the bottom of the seventh, Goshen brought the tying run in Pawelski to the plate with a shot to tie the game, but instead, the junior flew out to right to end the threat and the game.
“Although we lost both games, I think them battling the way they did shows the fight that they have,” Plezbert said. “This is just one stepping stone. It doesn’t change our process. We just have to continue what we’re doing, and the outcome will come our way.”
