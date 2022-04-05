GOSHEN – Following a weekend doubleheader that saw Crossroads League foe Saint Francis sweep the Maple Leafs – outscoring them 10-0 in two games on Saturday – Goshen College had an opportunity to build back some momentum against the conference’s worst team in Bethel.
Despite sporting a less-than-ideal 3-17 record coming into Tuesday’s combo of games, the Pilots showed up ready to play.
Bethel earned its fourth victory of the season, defeating the Leafs 6-4 in Game 1 after Goshen held a 2-0 advantage going into the top of the fifth.
Goshen head coach Juliaclare Plezbert’s group rallied before Game 2, riding the arm of freshman Amanda Hartman, to defeat Bethel 3-2 and split the doubleheader against the Pilots at Goshen College Tuesday.
With the win, the Leafs remained above .500, currently sitting at 15-13 overall.
GAME 1: PILOTS 6, LEAFS 4
The Leafs were led by flawless pitching by senior Mia Pawelski for the first four innings of the contest.
Pawelski surrendered just two hits during four frames of shutout softball, striking out five Pilots in the process.
Her efforts in the circle allowed Goshen to build a bit of a lead heading into the second half of the game.
The Leafs led 2-0 after a pair of solo home runs from sophomore Olivia Gibson and freshman Shea VanScoter. Gibson’s came during the bottom of the second when she sent an offering from Bethel freshman Ryann Norris over the fence in left field, while VanScoter’s long ball carried over the left-field fence during the bottom of the third.
The Leafs held control until the top of the fifth when Bethel junior Emmie Pugh singled up the middle to score junior Rachel Hilty from third to trim the lead to 2-1.
In the sixth and seventh innings, the Pilots continued to find success in the batter’s box.
To tie the game at 2, junior Marissa Navarrete – who finished with three RBIs in the game – sent a line drive to the wall in left to score junior Haley Ragonesi from third base.
As the half inning went on, costly miscues by Goshen allowed two more Bethel runners to cross the plate. A fielding error by Grace Schmitt allowed freshman Micaela Beineke to put the Pilots ahead 3-2 before a hit-by-pitch from Pawelski – with the bases loaded – plated Navarrete to make it 4-2 midway through the sixth inning.
In the top of the seventh, Navarrete’s second double of the game scored junior Hannah Frady and Ragonesi with one out to build Bethel’s largest lead of the game at 6-2.
“We were able to score early on, and then, we couldn’t continue to capitalize,” Plezbert said. “Bethel’s a team that you have to keep grinding against. You have to keep scoring runs to knock them down. In those late moments, we stayed up on our heels instead of continuing to grind through.”
The Leafs did cut into the four-run deficit during the bottom of the seventh when a two-run homer from senior Ri Koteles found its way over the wall in left center.
Goshen managed to get the potential game-tying run to the plate with a runner on second and two outs, but freshman Kaylee Kates ended up grounding out to third to end the threat.
GAME 2: LEAFS 3, PILOTS 2
The Leafs used really phenomenal pitching through the first six innings of the second game to position themselves for a much-needed victory over the Pilots.
In the circle, Hartman put in work, holding Bethel batters to no runs and just five hits through six innings. She’d go on to earn her third victory of the season after pitching a complete game.
“She’s been finding her groove,” said Plezbert of Hartman. “And I’m excited to see what she brings the rest of the season. She’s finally got the confidence in herself, and the confidence in her pitches. I think she’s going to do big things.”
The power of Goshen’s lineup in the batter’s box again benefited the home team during the second game of the evening just like it did in the first.
VanScoter added her second homer of the day to put Goshen up 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth before a two-run shot by freshman Carissa Fillingame scored McDonald and gave the Leafs a three-run lead heading into the top of the seventh.
The Pilots gave Goshen all the drama it could handle at the end – scoring Navarette and junior Lita Sills to come within a run – but a two-out flyout to left field by Pugh ended the rally and secured the win for the Leafs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.