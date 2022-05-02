GOSHEN — After finishing the regular season at 24-26 (14-22 CL), the Goshen College softball team has earned a No. 6 seed in this year’s Crossroads League Tournament — tied for its highest finish during the last decade.
“I think we’re both ready and excited all at the same time,” Goshen College assistant coach Ryan Yocom said. “We’ve been working for this since last fall, so it’s cool to see all of the team's hard work pay off.
“It’s the second time we’ve been the sixth seed, which is the highest Goshen’s been heading into the postseason in quite some time. We want to continue making those marks and do something extra special. You get out off the gates quick, and who knows what could happen from there.”
The Leafs will play third-seeded Mount Vernon Nazarene (36-12, 26-10 CL) Wednesday at noon in the first game of the double elimination tournament. MVNU swept Goshen during four games played between the two teams in the regular season.
Wednesday's tournament games will be played at Grand Park in Westfield, with Thursday and Friday's contests taking place on the campus of Marian University.
The Cougars have some of the best players in the league in both in the batter’s box and in the circle.
At the plate, junior Kaycee Ollis has scorched opposing pitchers with her team-leading .446 batting average. She has 12 home runs and 55 RBIs on the season and is fourth in the conference in the latter category.
Junior Kylee Matern is right behind Ollis in batting average at .423, and junior Megan Pentz is second on the team with 42 RBIs this season.
In the circle, Mount Vernon Nazarene possesses one of the best one-two punches in the conference in sophomore Sheridan Sullivan and freshman Nadia Hoffman.
Sullivan is 11-4 with a 3.28 earned run average during 19 starts for the Cougars, registering 125 strikeouts as well.
Hoffman is 14-2 – fourth-most wins in the league – in 15 starts from the circle, coming in with the third-best ERA in the Crossroads League at 2.15.
For Goshen to pull off the upset and advance into the winner’s portion of the double-elimination tournament, it’ll have to improve on its performances from the regular season against the Cougars. In four losses, the Leafs were outscored 36-13.
“They’re definitely a great offensive team,” Goshen senior Ri Koteles said. “We have to be ready for their bats. We have to have good pitching in the circle, and the defense behind them has to be ready. But they haven’t seen the real Goshen softball yet. They aren’t expecting what we can actually bring. When we played them previously this year, we weren’t putting our hits together. We’re excited to show them what we can do."
“They set their program record for wins in a single season, so they’re coming in on a high,” added Yocom of Mount Vernon Nazarene. “For us, it’s just about continuing to grind and trust in everything we’ve worked on leading up to this. I think our kids are up to the challenge.”
For Goshen, it comes in winners of four of its last six games overall with a doubleheader sweep of Spring Arbor and doubleheader splits against both Huntington and Bethel.
The Leafs have some built-up momentum, having won the most regular season games in a season this year (24) in over 15 years.
For Goshen to get past the Cougars and make a deep run in this year’s conference tournament, the Leafs will need big efforts from Koteles and freshman Shea VanScoter at the plate.
Both Koteles and VanScoter lead the team in batting average, each sporting a .418 BA this season. They’ve combined to hit 18 home runs and 68 RBIs during the campaign as well.
Freshman Alyssa McDonald, who has 31 RBIs this season, will have to add some support too if the Leafs hope to find success in Indianapolis.
Arguably the biggest key for the Leafs will be in the circle though. Senior Mia Pawelski has had an up-and-down 2022 season, going 8-11 with a 4.09 ERA. She has 88 strikeouts during that time but has also surrendered 58 walks.
Behind Pawelski, junior Amanda Hartman is 4-6 with a 7.03 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched, while VanScoter has thrown 59.2 innings, going 4-7 with a 5.40 ERA.
Goshen’s the underdog coming into postseason play, but sometimes surprising outcomes transpire during conference tournaments.
The Leafs portray plenty of confidence heading into Wednesday’s game, and that’s the first step toward making an unexpected run in any postseason setting.
“We’re such a hardworking group that’s dedicated to winning,” Koteles said. “We have grit, drive, and we’re excited to see what we can do. We are fully capable of beating every team in this conference. It would mean the world to prove that to everybody. I hope we go out with a bang, because it would mean so much to me for us to be able to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.