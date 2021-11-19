VANCOUVER, Wash. — For the second time in seven months, Nelson Kemboi has earned All-American status in cross country.
The Goshen College sophomore finished 21st at the NAIA Cross Country National Championship Friday at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Championship Course in Vancouver, Washington. Kemboi finished the 8K (4.97 mile) race in a time of 25:40, which was the same time as Milligan sophomore Eli Cramer. Milligan won the team national championship.
Kemboi was also an All-American in the 2020 championship race after finishing 32nd. That race was actually pushed back from November 2020 to April of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making Kemboi a two-time All-American in the sport in 2021.
“I felt like he ran really well,” said Goshen College coach Rustin Nyce of Kemboi’s performance. “Obviously, he was almost top 20 in the country and an All-American again. … He’s moving in the right direction. He’s just a very strong mental and physical person, so he came in determined to race well and I’m just glad to see him be able to put that out on the course.”
The Maple Leafs finished 24th out of 36 teams, which was two spots higher than what they were seeded before the race. Other times for Goshen were Liam Elias 27:18, Jordan Garlinger 27:28, Jackson Steinmetz 27:36, Manny Villanueva 28:00, Dan Kibet 26:26 and Salvador Escamilla 28:59. Only the top five times from each team count toward the final team standings.
Of the seven runners that competed for the Leafs, five will be back next season, as Elias and Escamilla are the only seniors. Just getting that experience of running at the national level will be big for the younger runners returning, in Nyce’s eyes.
“They’re young and a lot of guys are coming back, so it’s just really valuable to get some good experience,” Nyce said. “It’s been pretty rainy out here and the course is hilly, so it was a pretty muddy, pretty crowded and slippery race. It was not a fast course, and I was just really happy for a lot of the younger guys to gain that valuable national experience. That plays in our favor moving forward.”
Goshen came in as the sixth-ranked Crossroads League team, but were able to leap Marian in the standings. Marian finished 29th, with the other CL schools Indiana Wesleyan (3rd), Huntington (9th), Taylor (11th) and Grace (22nd) finish ahead of the Leafs.
“We needed to outperform our seed, and so Marian and Aquinas were ranked ahead of us in the rankings and we beat them,” Nyce said. “We held off some of the other teams that we felt like were close to us like William Carey, Campbellsville, UM-Dearborn — teams that had either finished close to us or maybe beaten us once this year.”
Nyce said the team plans on staying at a timeshare resort in Oregon over the weekend to celebrate the season before returning to Goshen Sunday night. To be able to compete at the national meet for a third-straight season means a lot to Nyce and the program he’s trying to build at Goshen College.
“Like I have said to my program and to people who ask and listen: we just want to be able to prove that we can do big things in a small spot like Goshen,” Nyce said. “We want to compete at the national level and that we can hold our own with the bigger schools or the ones who have more resources.
“Little Goshen can go hold their own against anybody, and we want to represent the community, in a sense, and the college. We can do big things nationally, even at a small school like Goshen.”
