GOSHEN — A new standard has been set for the Goshen College men’s cross country program: making the national championship race.
That standard was met again this season, as the Maple Leafs will be running in the NAIA National Championship race this Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) in Vancouver, Washington. This will be the third-straight year Goshen has been in the championship race, finishing 20th in 2019 and 22nd in the 2020 edition, which was actually ran this past April due to COVID-19 restrictions moving the meet from its Nov. 2020 date to the spring of 2021.
“It just shows that we have the capability to do nationally competitive things here at the college, and I feel really good about that for the institution and for the guys that are here that are work hard,” said Goshen College coach Rustin Nyce of making it to the national race again. “They trust when I tell them that we can do big things here, and that feels good to accomplish it so it’s not just a dream that lives out there.”
Nelson Kemboi has been the top runner for the Maple Leafs once again this year. The sophomore (who’s an academic junior) set a program record earlier this season, running a time of 24:38.6 in the 8K (4.97 mile) race on Oct. 23 at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. That time gave him the fastest time in program history, breaking the previous mark held set in 2016 by Ryan Smith by nearly three seconds.
“I feel good being honored as the school record holder,” Kemboi said. “I wasn’t sure if I would get the school record, but right before the race I felt fresh and I had that instinct that the race was going be awesome one, and sure enough, the result was.”
Kemboi earned all-Crossroads League honors with a 10th place finish in the conference championship race on Nov. 6. Along with being a talented runner, Kemboi has become a good leader for the Leafs program.
“You can have a good front-runner that doesn’t motivate the team, but Nelson does a good job of being a front-runner and also motivating the team,” Nyce said. “They really like him and they trust him to be up front and run well, and so the other guys behind him want to do their job because they know he’s up doing his job.
“There’s that leadership component where, he’s not a very vocal guy, but they trust him and he motivates them in practices in knowing that he’s going to be there.”
While Kemboi has been the top guy for Goshen, many other runners have turned in great seasons for the Leafs to get to this point. Freshman Jordan Garlinger, sophomore Manny Villanueva, junior Jackson Steinmetz and senior Salvador Escamilla all placed in the top 51 of the Crossroads League meet, which featured five teams ranked in the top 25 and Goshen just on the outside of the poll as the leading “receiving votes” getter.
Nyce was quick to point out the impact Escamilla has had this year. The Concord graduate suffered serious injuries in an accident last October when he was hit by a car while riding his bike along the Pumpkinvine Trail. He recovered in time to run in the national championship meet this past April, and was able to come back for a fifth season this fall due to the NAIA granting an extra year of eligibility to all athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“His leadership presence is vital for the program in the way that he responded to the accident and COVID and coming back to run on the national squad last year,” said Nyce of Escamilla. “And then saying, ‘I’m coming back this year.’ … He’s come back and said, ‘I didn’t come back to not go to nationals.’ So, he’s kind of been that driving force. If we’ve had some down times of emotion of hesitation to commit to something, he’s like, ‘Nah, we have to commit to it because I didn’t come back to not commit to it.’”
Escamilla will be part of the group in Washington this weekend, a course that the program ran at the 2019 championship. It was the program’s best finish at nationals, 20th, in three prior appearances on this stage. The team also qualified for nationals in 2014 along with the last two seasons.
For Kemboi, he believes a top-15 finish individually could be within reach after finishing 32nd at the finals a season ago.
“Top 15 is my aim and I won’t be scared to win the race if the circumstances allow,” Kemboi said. “Finishing top 15 means one needs to sacrifice and seek that discomfort. I am physically and mentally prepared for sure and I am and ready for the battle.”
The Maple Leafs enter seeded 26th out of 36 teams. Out-performing that mark and ending the season as a top 25 team is the goal for Friday, according to Nyce.
“My expectations for them are, ideally, they would finish top 20,” Nyce said. “But realistically, we just talk about out-performing our seed. So, we’re nationally ranked 26th, so anything about 26th means we’re better than what we went into it. … 25th in the country sounds better than 26th, so we’ll go for that and just run a strong race. They have the potential to run really, really well, and I’m hoping they put it together and at least finish 25th.”
