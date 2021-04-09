Going into Friday’s NAIA National Championship race, Goshen College men’s cross country coach Rustin Nyce was hoping his team would finish higher than the 27th position they were at in the final polls.
They did just that, as the Maple Leafs finished 22nd in the 2020 championship race, held at Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Despite being held in 2021, the race capped off the 2020 fall season. The championship race was delayed to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You always look back at things and think about what could’ve gone better, but we’re happy to have been selected to come and we’re happy to finish higher than we were seeded,” Nyce said. “I think they’re pleased with how they did, but still feel like there’s more in there.”
The Leafs were led by freshman Nelson Kemboi, who finished 32nd overall with a time of 25:17.49. His finishing place was good enough for him to earn All-American honors.
“He ran smart,” said Nyce of Kemboi’s performance. “The course was really wide until about the 1,000-meter mark, and then it got very narrow, very quick. There was some mud there, and a couple of our guys — one of them fell, and we kind of got buried a little bit. We didn’t get out as quick as we probably should have, so (Kemboi) had to work his way up the rest of the time.
“He was smart and patient, so he kept working his way up. Every time I saw him, he had moved up.”
Nyce said earning All-American status is hopefully the start of a successful career for Kemboi in the purple and white.
“Certainly, something to grow on, right?” Nyce said. “It’s a good way to start his career at Goshen and something to build on. So, hopefully, each year he just gets better and better.”
Also competing for the Leafs were junior Liam Elias (26:33), sophomore Jackson Steinmetz (26:55), senior Salvador Escamilla (27:21), senior Dan Kibet (27:32), freshman Manny Villanueva (27:43) and junior Solomon Wiebe-Powell (28:02).
Oklahoma City University sophomore Zouhair Talbi won the race in a time of 23:45, setting a course record in the progress.
It was a strong showing for the Crossroads League as a whole, as all five teams in the conference placed in the top 26. Taylor University won the national championship, with Huntington University second, Indiana Wesleyan seventh, Goshen 22nd and Spring Arbor 26th. A total of 36 teams competed in the championship race Friday.
“I’m our national rater for our conference, and when we’re on the ratings’ calls, it’s like, ‘We’re as good as we think we are, as far as the conference,’” Nyce said. “We’re the best conference in a lot of sports across the country — basketball is one of them. Crossroads always represents themselves very well … it’s a competitive conference, and it proves that every year.”
The future looks bright for the Goshen program, as all seven of the runners who ran Friday will return next season. The two seniors on the team, Escamilla and Kibet, are able to return after the NAIA gave all athletes an extra year of eligibility this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having everyone back gets Nyce excited for what his team can do in the 2021 season.
“That whole varsity squad is going to have experience,” Nyce said. “They’re going to know how to make it; they’re going to know what it feels like to race at a championship. Some of the nerves that you have the first time, you kind of learn how to control them and use them a little bit better. For some of these guys, this was their second championship. Next year, when we hopefully make it, it’ll be our third.
“Guys are just learning from those experiences, and hopefully they can pass it on to our younger guys coming in. Obviously, it’s something we hope to continue to build on.”
