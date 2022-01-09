GOSHEN — The Lauren Ford era is off to a fantastic start after the Goshen College men’s volleyball team swept Division-III Hiram College 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-14) at Gunden Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
The Maple Leafs appeared to be the more connected team for most of the match compared to a Hiram squad that went 10-2 a season ago.
Goshen and Hiram went back-and-forth in the first set, tying six separate times before the Leafs outscored the Terriers, 14-4, down the stretch to win by 10.
The second set was tight throughout until Goshen scored six points in a row to go up 21-15. The Terriers then cut that deficit to two at 21-19 before the Leafs went on to outscore Hiram 4-2 to win 25-21.
In the third and final set, Goshen imposed its will, scoring nine of the final 11 points in the match to earn the sweep and build some early momentum to begin the 2022 season.
“It feels great, especially to do it at home in front of a pretty good crowd,” said Ford of the win. “It’s nice to get one under our belts to kind of set the tone for the season. After getting that first win, you want to relax. But it’s the start of our season, so now it has to be go, go, go. We have to see what we have to work on now and just keep adding to it.
“Serving is going to be a big part of our week. We gave away too many points with serves at the net, and that’s irritating. We just have to take our time back there. We need to find a rhythm in that area.”
FORD BEGINS FIRST SEASON AS HC
With the win on Saturday, Ford earned her first victory as head coach. Ford, who has been a member of the Goshen College women’s volleyball staff since 2019, is an Indianapolis native who played high school volleyball at Lawrence North.
Ford would then go on to play collegiately at Wisconsin before transferring to South Carolina. Professionally, Ford traveled the globe. She spent five seasons spread out among Finland, Germany, the Philippines, Switzerland and Spain.
“Lauren quickly rose to the top (of our list),” said Goshen College athletic director Erica Albertin in a release this summer announcing Ford’s hiring. “Because of her professional playing experience, her passion and experience at Goshen College and her drive to develop student-athletes, I’m excited to welcome Lauren as the next men’s volleyball head coach.”
“It was pretty easy,” added Ford when asked about the decision to accept the job. “I already knew most of the guys. I go to a lot of their games. The women’s team works their games, so I have a pretty close relationship with them. They’re a good group, and it wasn’t hard to step into this role.”
At first glance, you can tell the type of coach she is. For almost all of Saturday’s match, she was up pacing the sideline, constantly communicating with her players on the court.
“I get nervous sitting down,” Ford said. “So if you see me sitting down, something’s up. That was kind of my flow as an assistant, but I think my presence on the sideline helps the guys, helps me relax and helps me stay connected to the guys on the bench. We have a very live bench, so I try to keep that energy going.”
LEAFS BRING EXPERIENCE TO 2022 CAMPAIGN
Last season, Goshen went 15-9 and finished in third place of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.
The Leafs lost both Elias Baer and Will Gaby, but the team’s two best players in seniors Michael Wahl and Alexander Rabadzhiev return in 2022.
Wahl led the team in assists with 764 in 2021. That number was also the most in the WHAC. Rabadzhiev had 317 kills, which was first on the team and third overall in the conference. Other key players like senior Lucas Sauder (222 kills in 2021) and junior Ian Fox (58 blocks in 2021) return to help bolster an experienced starting lineup that also features senior Christian Rodriguez and junior Brayton Yoder.
“It helps a lot,” said Ford of the experience. “These seniors have been here since the beginning (of the program). They’re tenured here. They know how things run. They’ve built this program on their back. They want to see it do well, and I want to be successful for them.”
The Leafs finished third in the WHAC just behind Lourdes (15-3, 10-2 WHAC) and Indiana Tech (17-6, 10-2 WHAC). With the returning talent, Goshen is aiming for a potential conference title in 2022.
“Why not? That’s what I say,” Ford said. “They put their shorts on the same way we put ours on. Any given night, all we have to do is come out and compete. That’s my philosophy. We can’t go into matches and sike ourselves out because of a number in front of their name. I think any team can be beaten on any given night.”
