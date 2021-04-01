GOSHEN — The past year has been showered with off-the-court challenges for the Goshen College men’s volleyball team, but the Maple Leafs have still managed to finish the 2021 campaign at 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the WHAC. A quality season has earned Goshen a spot in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time in program history.
As a No. 4 seed, the Maple Leafs will face-off with the first-seeded Lourdes Gray Wolves (12-2, 10-2 WHAC) on Friday, a team Goshen was defeated by twice during the regular season.
The up-and-coming program, which is only in its third season as a member of the WHAC, has been molded by coach Jim Daugherty since its inception. Daugherty, though, announced his resignation on Tuesday, allowing for assistant coach Lexa Magnuson to take over as acting head coach.
Magnuson, a Goshen College grad, was a key part of both the men’s and women’s programs at Goshen prior to taking a head coaching position at Davenport University for its men’s volleyball club team. She came back this season and now will be leading the Leafs during their first-ever conference tournament match.
“We’ve had all of our goals set from the beginning,” Magnuson said. “While we have faced a little bit of adversity at different times this season, we’ve been working toward our goals. … As a team, we’re really excited to play (in the conference tournament). Although we’re celebrating our accomplishments, we aren’t satisfied with just being there. We want to also be able to celebrate a victory with the school, and with the community and bring that back here to Goshen.”
The Maple Leafs were primed to have a strong finish in 2020 — having won five matches in a row with a 15-6 record — but COVID halted any hopes of that. The Maple Leafs picked up where they left off last season, and Goshen College senior Michael Wahl says experience was a big key as to why.
“The fact that we got to come back and were able to play means a lot to all of us,” he said. “We were able to keep that team chemistry after we only lost one person from last year’s team, so that’s definitely meant a lot to our success too. Everyone wants to be here and everyone wants to do well. I don’t think we would have had this type of season without everybody buying in like they have.”
In order to take down the best team in the conference, the Maple Leafs will have to improve a lot and execute better in all facets after getting swept 3-0 against Lourdes (25-15, 25-22, 25-18) on Feb. 5, then again (25-22, 25-21, 25-14) on March 20 at Gunden Gymnasium.
“It’s really hard to beat a team three times in a row,” Wahl said. “After two games, you really get to know how a team works. We just have to counter their tendencies, because we’ve played them twice, and we know what they like to do. The biggest key to success for us will be if we can transcribe what we do in practice into the game.”
If the third matchup is going to favor the Maple Leafs, kills and errors are two glaring keys that’ll need to flip on Friday.
During their first two matches, Lourdes outkilled Goshen 80-51 and committed less attack errors (28 to 31).
The Maple Leafs were more competitive in the second match — especially during the first two sets — only falling by three and four points, respectively.
Wahl — fourth in the conference in assists per set (8.7) — and Alexander Rabadzhiev — fourth in the league averaging 3.6 kills per set — will need to have exceptional performances for the Leafs to pull off the upset.
Lourdes is ranked first in several major statistical categories, including hitting percentage (.243), assists per set (12.3) and kills per set (13.0).
The team is led by outside hitter Jeff Lam, who leads the WHAC individually in kills per set (4.6) and service aces (43).
If Goshen upsets the top-seeded Lourdes, it’ll face the winner of Indiana Tech (15-4, 10-2) and Siena Heights (11-6, 7-5). The Maple Leafs went 0-2 against Tech and 1-1 against the Saints this season.
“Defensive discipline is going to really be able to drive our offense,” said Magnuson when asked about the keys to success in the conference tournament. “We feel we have a fairly explosive offense, but we have to be able to give ourselves plenty of opportunities at the net in order to capitalize on that advantage of ours.”
