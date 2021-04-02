The Goshen College men’s volleyball team was hoping it would be third times the charm against Lourdes on Friday.
Instead, it was history repeating itself all over again for the Maple Leafs.
The Gray Wolves came out determined, sweeping Goshen 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals at Lourdes University. It was the third time this year the Leafs lost to the Wolves in straight sets.
“One of the most important pieces I told the team (after the match) was, regardless of the outcome of this last match, we set so many different milestones throughout the season,” Goshen acting head coach Lexa Magnuson said. “That’s something, in retrospect, we should be really proud of, despite the circumstances and uncertainties. There were a lot of different reasons we could’ve provided excuses for ourselves, but the way that we played — especially in the first set (Friday) — was one of our best sets we played so far this season.”
MATCH BREAKDOWN
The first set between the Leafs and Wolves proved to be the most competitive, as the margin remained within one or two points until it was 12-11 Lourdes. A 6-0 run from the Wolves at that point, though, opened up their margin to seven. Goshen responded and ultimately cut the deficit to two at 24-22 before Lourdes’ Jeff Lam finished the set off with a kill.
Lam had a match-high 19 kills and was a problem for the Leafs all night.
“He’s just a very offensively-explosive player,” said Magnuson of Lam. “He’s just going to produce points, both off the serve and off the attack. … He showed up to play, and so although our game plan worked really well in the first set, there were times where we just didn’t execute.”
Set two saw Lourdes gradually build its lead throughout the set before finishing it off with another kill from Lam. Set three played out in similar fashion, culminating in a match-winning kill from Henrique Gehrke.
Offensively, Lourdes dominated the stat sheet over Goshen. They had a 43-28 advantage in kills, one less attack error and had a .241 hitting percentage, compared to the Leafs’ .091. The Wolves also had four service aces to Goshen’s zero.
Defensively, Lourdes had 56 digs, while Goshen had 38.
“As far as our game plan, we didn’t necessarily execute as well,” said Magnuson of the struggles in the final two sets. “We focused a lot on defensive discipline in the first set, and that increased the amount of opportunities we had at the net to use our middles and to run some tempo offense. … We gave too many opportunities to their key hitters, and they put us in position that maybe wasn’t preferred.”
LOOKING BACK; LOOKING AHEAD
While it was a disappointing end to the season, the Leafs still finished with a 15-9 overall record. They were ranked in the NAIA polls for the first time in program history, reaching as high as No. 13 at one point. Losses against higher-quality opponents cost them, however, as they went a combined 0-7 against No. 3 Campbellsville (Ky.), No. 9 Lourdes and No. 11 Indiana Tech.
It was also an interesting end to the season for Magnuson, as she didn’t become the team’s official acting head coach until this week following the resignation of former coach Jim Daugherty on Monday.
“My biggest takeaway is this is a group of quality character guys,” said Magnuson after her third season overall with the program. “This is more than just volleyball; these guys come in every day to compete and become better teammates, better players, better men. The way that they play, as a unit, is something I’d say is uncommon in teams or programs.”
The future looks bright for next season, as almost all of the key players for Goshen are returning. Because of a rule this year in college athletics that allows players to have an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, senior defensive specialist/libero Michael Wahl will be able to return. He led the team this season with 764 assists, including 25 Friday.
The top two offensive threats also return for the Leafs, as juniors Alexander Rabadzhiev (317 kills) and Lucas Sauder (236 kills) return to hopefully take the program to the next level.
“I think that we’ve had a taste of success this season,” Magnuson said. “We fell short in some of the big matches, and because of that, we want more. We’re craving more success; we’re craving some of those big-game wins, and I think we’ve talked about what playing through those vulnerabilities looks like. Now we have to start working on making that happen and making that a reality.”
