Goshen College men’s volleyball isn’t some storied and established program.
In fact, it’s far from it.
The Maple Leafs are entering only their third season as a member of the NAIA affiliate Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference, and already there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to coach Jim Daugherty’s team.
To open this season, the Maple Leafs have started 2-1 with 3-0 sweeps over both Trinity Christian College in Illinois and Cornerstone University in Michigan. Their only blemish came in the season opener to a team that went 23-2 a season ago: second-ranked Kentucky's Campbellsville University.
While Goshen College isn’t quite to that caliber yet — having only received votes in the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll — it’s been clear going back to the 15-6 season a year ago that the Maple Leafs are on an upward trend after an inaugural 8-21 season in 2019.
“The guys have really stuck with it,” Daugherty said when asked about the recent success. “We haven’t really graduated too many either. Last year, we only graduated one. I’ve had pretty much the same core of guys since the beginning, so that’s really helped along with the continued success in the recruiting process after that.”
GC was sprinting toward its first WHAC Conference Tournament bid last March when the pandemic ultimately sent shock waves through the sports world by forcing competition into a standstill.
The Leafs had won five straight, the longest winning streak in the conference at the time, and in a millisecond, all of that success and momentum came to a screeching halt.
“It was really rough for me, so I know it was rough for the guys,” Daugherty said. “We were playing so well having won five in a row at that time, and then all of a sudden, three days later — boom, the whole season’s over. It was difficult, definitely.”
With an offseason where team activities were basically non-existent, it was difficult for Daugherty and his coaching staff to really gauge what his 2021 group would look like considering all of the uncertainty, but in his eyes, his guys have risen to the challenge.
“I thought for sure that they wouldn’t be prepared because there was no volleyball to be had,” Daugherty said. “But they’ve come back ready. From first day of fall practice, they’ve been ready. We had to take three weeks off because of COVID going through the athletic department, we came back and picked up right where we left off without missing a beat.”
A big key to that, according to Daugherty, is not just the wide range of skill surrounding his players. He says his team boasts a large amount of chemistry that helps things gel both on and off the court as well.
A couple of those key pieces that help the Maple Leafs thrive on the court were named the WHAC Attacker and Setter of the Week, respectively, on Monday.
The numbers put up by junior Alexander Rabadzhiev and senior Michael Wahl in the stat sheet this season back that up. Rabadzhiev has 41 kills so far in 2021, which is tied for second in the NAIA. He manufactured close to 300 last season before it abruptly ended.
“This season, I’m just trying to be the go-to player on the team,” Rabadzhiev said. “So whenever they need me in key moments, I want them to know that I’ll be there to help them and that they can rely on me. Doing that helps to build the team chemistry, and that’s important because it’s the team that wins championships, not just the individuals.”
Wahl has been just as pivotal to Goshen’s success over the past two seasons. He’s currently fourth in the NAIA with 91 assists so far this season. Wahl was 16th in the NAIA a year ago with 557.
“(Michael’s) a senior, he’s our hands, he’s our setter, so I’m expecting him to show a lot of leadership and run our offense,” Daugherty said. “Alex is a key hitter for us. He normally leads in passing and hitting stats as well as service aces. I think obviously both of them together with this team really helps.”
Daugherty mentioned key players such as junior Lucas Sauder (second on the team with 32 kills), and other starters in sophomore Ian Fox, junior Andy Bennett and senior Elias Baer will also have to make strong contributions this season if his team is going to continue to improve as the year goes on.
The overhanging cloud of COVID is still causing scheduling issues as a few of Goshen’s matches have already been postponed, but Daugherty’s message was that they can only control what they can control and play the teams that are allowed to play while keeping his team healthy in the process.
“The guys have been testing negative, we’ve been in our bubble, and we all stayed in a dorm together when we got back from Christmas break,” he said. “It’s been working, so kudos to the guys and kudos to our staff.”
