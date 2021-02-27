GOSHEN — Three-set sweeps are becoming a habit for the Goshen College men’s volleyball team.
The Maple Leafs jumped on Maranatha Baptist from the opening serve, dominating the Sabercats 25-11 in the first set. That momentum carried into sets two and three, earning coach Jim Daugherty’s group its eighth three-set sweep of the season as No. 15 Goshen would go on to win 25-11, 25-20, 25-20.
“I was happy the way we bounced back from a five-set match (against Siena Heights Friday) night,” Daugherty said. “It was pretty strenuous, and we came back and played with some energy. Guys were still a little sore ... you could see that on the sideline, but they came back, and we got to play the bench a little bit.”
Goshen (12-5) earned the first four points of the first set and really never looked back. Maranatha (1-8) hung around a bit early in the set, bringing the deficit to three at 7-4, but the Maple Leafs outscored the Sabercats 18-7 the rest of the way, including seven-straight points to end the set.
Andy Bennett and Lucas Sauder each had four kills to lead Goshen in the first set, while Michael Wahl finished with 12 assists and just two service errors.
“I was hoping we’d come out quick like we did,” Daugherty said. “We’ve been working on getting away from those slow starts, and it seems to me that they’re understanding and forcing the issue, which is what we want to do. We need to force the tempo, and that’s really the biggest key.”
In the second set, Daugherty went to his bench a bit more to rest some guys and give reserves a chance to contribute. Will Gaby, Christian Rodriguez, Joel Plank and Insee Akarapan each only played in four matches this season, but all four gave valuable time on the court, especially Akarapan and Plank who had three kills each.
Maranatha kept things interesting during the second set, climbing within two (22-20) late, but the Maple Leafs would score three straight points to secure the middle set. Sauder had a kill to make it 23-20, and then a service ace for the match point that clinched the set.
“That was the plan for today,” said Daugherty when asked about the bench’s production. “I really liked what I saw from them. They got some valuable minutes, and we got some valuable information.”
The third set mimicked the second in a lot of ways based on score, and how Maranatha refused to go down in straight sets easily. The Sabercats tied the set at nine after falling behind 9-6 and stayed within a few points for a majority of the match. Maranatha cut the deficit to 19-17 off of some key mistakes from the Maple Leafs, but Goshen regrouped to outscore the away team 6-3 to close out the third set and preserve the sweep.
Sauder led the Maple Leafs with eight kills, Ian Fox had seven and Elias Baer and Alexander Rabadzhiev each finished with six. The Maple Leafs outkilled the Sabercats 42-21.
Wahl finished with nearly double the assists (34) that Maranatha had as a team (19), and the Leafs out-blocked Maranatha six-and-a-half to four on Saturday.
Next up for Goshen is a rematch this Tuesday with the team it lost to less than a week ago. No. 9 Indiana Tech (10-2, 6-1 WHAC) handed the Maple Leafs a 3-1 defeat at Gunden Gymnasium last Tuesday night.
“We have to be able to play out of system a little bit better, and at the same time, get them out of system,” Daugherty said. “They got us out of our system after the first set, and we didn’t play well or adjust to it well. … Everything that’s happened this week, starting with Siena Heights on Friday night, has been geared to getting ready for Indiana Tech again.”
