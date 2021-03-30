Goshen College men’s volleyball coach Jim Daugherty has resigned as the team gets set to make its first appearance in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament this weekend. Assistant coach Lexa Magnuson has been named the acting head coach for the remainder of the season.
Interim Goshen College Atheltic Director Erica Albertin provided this statement to The Goshen News Tuesday afternoon.
“Coach Daugherty gave us his letter of resignation (Monday), effective immediately. We thank JD for his years of service at Goshen College. Lexa is serving as our acting head coach. We are excited for the team to compete in the tournament this weekend.”
No reason as to why Daugherty resigned was provided.
Daugherty has been the only head coach in program history, starting with its infancy in the 2018 season. They went 1-6 that year before becoming a full NAIA program beginning with the 2019 campaign.
After an 8-21 season in 2019, the Maple Leafs have found success in both 2020 and 2021. They were 15-6 a year ago before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the season. This year, Goshen College is 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the WHAC. They were ranked in the top 15 of the NAIA coaches poll for the first time in program history and are currently ranked 17th.
Overall, Daugherty compiled a 39-41 record in his near-four year tenure.
The Leafs are set to play No. 9 Lourdes in the WHAC tournament semifinals Friday at 7 p.m. at Lourdes. If they win, they’ll play in the conference championship game Saturday afternoon. The winner of the WHAC tournament automatically qualifies for the NAIA National Tournament, which runs April 19-24 in Des Moines, Iowa.
