GOSHEN — Of the six games the Goshen College men’s basketball team has played this year, they have been close in the second half in five of them.
Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, they only have two wins to show for it.
Goshen suffered another close loss Wednesday, losing to Trinity Christian, 74-64, at Gunden Gymnasium. The Leafs led by as many as 14 points in the first half, but the Trolls battled their way back to steal a victory on the road.
Of the Leafs’ four losses, three of them have come by either 10 or 11 points. While the losses have been by double digits, they were close until later in the second half of all three. They were tied at 60 with Lawrence Tech with 5:26 remaining Nov. 2 and at 65 with Rio Grande on Nov. 14 before losing those games by 10 and 11 points, respectively.
A similar situation played out against Trinity Christian, as the game was tied at 49 with 7:55 remaining. Following a media timeout, the Trolls (1-1) went on an 11-0 run, and the Leafs never recovered. The closest Goshen pulled within Trinity in the final six minutes of the game was 72-64 with 29 seconds remaining.
“There’s only so many learning opportunities that you get,” Goshen coach Jon Tropf said. “Obviously, (Crossroads League) games are what we’re striving for; we’re striving to be relevant in our league. So, you can use these early non-conference losses as opportunities to learn, but there’s only so many that you can get. We need to turn ‘being in a position to win games’ to ‘winning games.’”
Part of Tropf’s message to his team after the game was about finishing off the close games.
“We talked about how we’ll continue to be in position to win games, I really believe that,” Tropf said. “But I left them with that, in the final few minutes, players make plays. They’ve got to execute in those final few minutes.”
Turnovers ultimately doomed the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Goshen gave the ball away 21 times Wednesday night, compared to 14 turnovers for Trinity. Three of those turnovers for the Leafs came during that 11-0 run from the Trolls.
“It was a weird game,” Tropf said. “We won the rebounding battle, we won the free throw battle — but those turnovers, those were big.”
The loss spoiled a career scoring night for redshirt junior Austin Branagan. The 6-7 forward scored 34 points, including 22 in the first half. What stood out the most was his 3-point shooting, as he went 4-of-7 from long distance — all in the first half. He was 10-of-16 from the field overall and 10-of-13 from the free throw line.
“He hit shots early, and then (Trinity Christian) started jumping out on him,” said Tropf of Branagan. “He did a great job using shot fakes, and he got to the free throw line and made his free throws. … He’s an efficient guy. We trust him, so I was pleased with his performance.”
Along with Branagan’s 34 points, Michael Bowers had 12, Colin Flowers 10, Braden Kingery and Robert Sanders three each and Phillip Hughes two. The Leafs only played seven players in the game, as Branagan, Kingery and Bowers all played more than 39 of the 40 minutes.
Goshen’s next game is Saturday at home against Saint Francis. It’s the start of the Crossroads League schedule for the Leafs, which is one of the toughest conferences in NAIA. Tropf knows his team is going to have to be focused as they enter the next phase of their season.
“It can really go one of two ways,” Tropf said. “We can come in with energy and a chip on our shoulder and be ready to go, or it can go the other way. I think if they come in ready to learn, ready to compete and ready to practice hard, I think we’ll be ready to go for Saturday. But if they don’t, we probably won’t be ready.”
