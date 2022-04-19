GOSHEN — Jon Tropf is stepping away as Goshen College men’s basketball coach to pursue “a new opportunity in college basketball,” per a release from the school Tuesday evening.
Associate head coach Kyle Capps will serve as the interim head coach for the time being. A national search for a new head coach is underway.
Tropf couldn’t comment on what the new opportunity was since the move hadn’t been officially finalized as of Tuesday night.
“Goshen has been my home for the last eight years,” said Tropf in a statement to The Goshen News. “I leave knowing I gave it my all. I will certainly miss the players and the staff. Those relationships are ones I really cherish. As I move to my new journey, I believe Goshen is positioned well. There’s a good young core of players and we made big strides this past year.
“I wish Kyle the best. He’s a great friend and he deserves this opportunity.”
Tropf went 33-114 in five seasons as the Maple Leafs head coach. They went 7-23 this past season, which matched the win total of the previous two seasons combined.
“We thank Jon for his pursuit of excellence while coaching here at Goshen College,” said Goshen College athletic director Erica Albertin in the release. “Jon led the team in many community engagement projects and faith studies and encouraged success both on and off the court. All the best to Jon in his future endeavors.”
Capps was an assistant coach for Goshen College for the 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons before being promoted to associate head coach for this past year. He served as interim head coach for the Leafs’ 99-64 win over Lincoln Christian on Dec. 11, 2021 as Tropf was away due the birth of his first son, Nico.
Along with being a coach, Capps also played four seasons in the Goshen College program, graduating in 2014. In between his coaching stints with the Leafs was three years spent as an assistant coach at Sienna Heights University.
Capps has been involved in the local community as well, spending two years as the athletic director of the Boys and Girls Club in Middlebury.
“We are excited for Kyle to step into the interim head coach role,” Albertin said. “He is passionate about Goshen College and the men’s basketball team and will be a good leader while we begin a national search.”
Part of Capps’ role as associate head coach involved coordinating recruiting efforts. There’s been a noticeable attention turned toward recruiting local players in recent years, as among players who are committed to the Leafs’ 2022 recruiting class is Fairfield senior Caleb Wright. The Leafs also picked up a transfer last year in 2019 Concord graduate Michael Johnson.
Looking at the 2023 class, West Noble’s Austin Cripe and Goshen’s Deecon Hill both have received offers from GC.
