GOSHEN — Jon Tropf didn’t even have to say anything to his team in the locker room after the game. He just wrote two numbers on the white board: ‘38’ and ’22.’
Those were the number of rebounds Lawrence Tech and Tropf’s Goshen College men’s basketball teams had in their game Monday night. The plus-16 advantage and plus-10 margin in offensive rebounds (13-3) proved to be the key difference in the Blue Devils’ 80-70 victory over the Maple Leafs at Gunden Gymnasium.
“That was the game,” said Tropf of the rebounding. “…Told them that they can’t erase that so they’ll have it on their mind every day for the rest of the week. Certainly, a winnable game, and we didn’t get rebounds; we didn’t get big rebounds down the stretch.”
It wasn’t just the number of rebounds Tech had, but the timing of when they had them as well. With 4:58 to go in a 62-62 game, Blue Devils freshman Gunnar Gustafson missed a free throw. Tech sophomore Sanna Sisawo grabbed the offensive rebound, though, and passed the ball out to sophomore Carson Frantz. His 3-point attempt was missed, but a loose ball went out of bounds and the Devils retained possession.
Following a Maple Leaf timeout, Tech scored on an inbounds play by sophomore Isaiah Cumberland, putting his team up 64-62. The Blue Devils would score five more unanswered points after that bucket and never trail again.
Then, trailing by six with 1:51 left, Goshen gave up back-to-back offensive rebounds to keep the Tech possession alive. The Blue Devils made them pay for it, as the minute-long possession was capped off by a ‘3’ from junior Alek Ivanovic.
The final score wasn’t a true indication of the competitiveness of the ball game, as there were 13 ties and 18 lead changes throughout the contest. Goshen’s biggest lead came halfway through the first half, when they went up 18-13. The Blue Devils rallied to take a 32-28 lead into intermission, though.
The Maple Leafs came out strong in the second half, building a four-point lead six minutes into the half. Tech would battle back to tie the game before closing the contest on its 18-8 run.
“I thought, in the first half, we did some good things,” Tropf said. “We got a lot of deflections in the first half, got some steals. I think we had seven steals at the half … We’ve been preaching ‘consistency’ to our guys all year throughout the preseason, and this is just another example of inconsistent play on our part.”
One of Goshen’s key player, forward Austin Branagan, was also a little rusty in the game. The 6-7 redshirt junior was just coming out of COVID-19 quarantine and didn’t play in the Maple Leafs’ first game last week against East-West University (Illinois). Branagan finished 3-of-12 shooting from the field for seven points and only three rebounds.
“Certainly, he’s one of our go-to guys,” said Tropf of Branagan. “This was his first game of the year; everyone is playing their second. He’s a big part of what we do and he knows he has to play better, but at the same time, it was his first game.”
Leading the offense for Goshen was senior Tahj Curry with 20 point. Senior Michael Bowers also chipped in 18 points. Both players played all 40 minutes of the game Monday night.
The Maple Leafs (1-1) go on the road for the first time this season on Saturday at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In a year full of reshuffling schedules and player availability due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tropf knows he and his team will have to be able to adjust on the fly.
“We’ve talked about it being a year of adjustments,” Tropf said. “Even from day-to-day and game-to-game, there can be scheduling changes. We could wake up tomorrow and our next game could be canceled, our next four games could get canceled — you just never know. It is a season of adjustments. We’ve talked about this team being resilient, so I hope that they come in ready to work and build towards our next game.”
