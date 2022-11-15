GOSHEN — In a game that saw five ties and 10 different lead changes, it would be Roosevelt University pulling out the 85-77 win over Goshen College Tuesday at Gunden Gymnasium.
The Maple Leafs (1-4) led the Lakers (3-3), 44-41, at halftime, but couldn’t sustain the lead. Once Roosevelt took a 58-57 advantage off a ‘3’ from Jared Boher with 13:37 left in the game, the visitors never trailed again.
“As the time goes down, the pressure comes up, mentally,” Goshen College coach Kyle Capps said. “So, we have to figure out a way to work through that and be stronger, mentally, so we can handle that physical pressure.”
That long-distance shot from Boher sparked a 9-0 run for the Lakers. The Leafs would cut it to a one-point deficit, 64-63, on a layup from freshman Judah Simfukwe. Goshen would make it a single-point difference at 66-65 and 68-67, but each time they’d draw close, Roosevelt junior Tyree Spencer was there to make a jump shot to extend the lead back out to three.
Spencer only made three shots in the game, but they all came in that critical stretch when the Leafs threatened to retake the lead.
When Roosevelt went up 72-67 on a made field goal with 6:02 remaining, it would end up being their last made shot of the game. From there, the Lakers iced away the game from the free-throw line, making 13 of their final 15 attempts from the charity stripe.
“We’ve been a poor free throw shooting team this year, so for us to make free throws was really huge,” Roosevelt coach Dee Brown said. “Just getting stops down the stretch and making the free throws were key.”
Turnovers also played a key factor down the stretch. After only turning it over twice in the first half, Goshen College gave it away 11 times in the final 20 minutes of the game. Roosevelt capitalized, scoring 14 points off those miscues.
“We like to let the shots we make and the shots we don’t dictate what we do (on defense),” Capps said. “That can’t be the case. If we don’t have energy on the defensive end, it doesn’t matter how many ‘3’s’ we make — we’re not going to win a game. It’s as simple as that.”
Brown gave kudos to the Maple Leaf offense, which finished the game shooting 50% from the field.
“They run really good actions,” Brown said. “They really move the ball. They’ve got really good shooters on the perimeter. So, I just thought we got some more stops down the stretch, which helped us. That’s a really good ball club, though, that runs some really good stuff.”
The tough second half came after a mostly positive first 20 minutes for the home team. Trailing 29-22 with five minutes to go before halftime, Goshen ramped up its offensive production — mainly from the 3-point line. The Leafs next 12 points all came from beyond the arc, helping turn that seven-point deficit into a two-point lead.
They would stretch the lead to as many as five before the Lakers ultimately made it a three-point contest at the break.
It’s a mostly young Leafs team playing this season, as the starting lineup featured true freshmen in Caleb Wright and Kaden Johnson, a redshirt sophomore in Elias Ramirez, true sophomore Greg Johnson and junior Drew Hackman. There’s only one senior listed on the current Goshen roster, which is a redshirt senior and that in Kendrick Bibby.
The youthful Leafs were led offensively by Ramirez’s 16 points. Greg Johnson finished with 15, Wright 11 and Kaden Johnson 10 to give the home team four scorers in double figures.
“I honestly haven’t even thought about (our youth),” Capps said. “The guys we’ve got are the guys we’ve got right now. I’m not looking at them as freshmen right now. We’re 35 days of practice and seven games in, so I’m not thinking of how old they are.
“This is going to be a learning process and going to be a learning curve. We’ve got to have everybody at every moment because we’re lacking talent, so we have to have everyone together.”