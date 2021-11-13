GOSHEN — Not all losses are created equal. And while the Goshen College men’s basketball team lost to Madonna, 83-81, in overtime Saturday at home, Maple Leafs coach Jon Tropf feels like it’s a game his team can use to improve off of.
“I think if you were a fan of college basketball, that was a great college basketball game,” Tropf said. “I’m proud of our guys. That’s a really good team (Madonna) — back-to-back national tournament team. I felt like we bounced back from a lot of different adversity, officiating and things like that, and we never gave in. Sometimes, shots go in and sometimes they don’t. ... They’re obviously disappointed, but I do think our guys feel like this is one we can build on.”
It was a game that the home team led for most of, only trailing once, 6-5, before the final five minutes of the contest. The lead for Goshen College reached as high as 10 early in the second half after junior Elias Ramirez knocked down back-to-back ‘3’s,’ which was six of his team-high 18 points.
Trailing by double digits with 16:57 to go in regulation, the Crusaders started getting the ball to the biggest player on their team — Mark Mettie, a 6’10” senior. After only scoring three points in the first half, Mettie took over in the second 20-minute session. He quickly scored nine points in the first five minutes of the half, then sustained that production the rest of the way.
Mettie ended up scoring 25 points combined in the second half and overtime, finishing with 28 points total. The senior also had the bucket with 1:24 left in overtime that put the Crusaders ahead for good.
“We tried different things,” said Tropf on what adjustments they made to try and slow down Mettie. “We tried switching, and one time we executed a switch, we got a call for an offensive foul, so we did a good job there. I mean, he’s a good basketball player. A lot of those situations are matchup-oriented, and some of our guys that matchup better with him are coming off of injury.”
One thing working in the Leafs’ advantage, however, was that Mettie was playing with four fouls for most of the end of the game. This shifted Goshen’s offense a little bit, as they started getting the ball more to their big man, Austin Branagan. The 6’7” senior scored nine of his 11 points in the second half and overtime, with most of those coming late in the contest.
Madonna took just its second lead of the game on a made free throw from junior Logan LePage, putting the Crusaders ahead 63-62 with 4:57 left in regulation. Goshen stayed within one possession the rest of the way, never letting Madonna pull away with the game.
Down 73-71 with 12 seconds left, Crusader freshman Ethan Emerzian missed a free throw, giving the Leafs one last chance to tie the game. The home team did just that, as freshman Greg Johnson made a tough layup with 2.9 seconds remaining in regulation to knot thing up at 73. The ensuing game-winning ‘3’ attempt from Madonna rimmed out, sending the game to overtime.
“He’s a freshman, and he was put in a position where (junior Robert Sanders) got hurt at the end there in the first half, and Greg there had to step up,” Tropf said. “That was a huge play. He made a great decision, and I thought he played a really good basketball game. I’m really proud of him.”
Goshen held leads on two separate occasions in the extra session, going up 75-73 on a pair of Branagan free throws and then 80-79 on a layup from senior Ryan Mansbarger. Mettie’s made basket 14 seconds later, though, would be the last time the Leafs led.
Along with Ramirez’s 18 points, Mansbarger had 17, junior Michael Johnson and freshman Clayton MacLagan 13 each and Branagan 11 to lead the scoring for the home team.
Goshen College is now 2-4 on the season. They will travel to Roosevelt College in Illinois on Tuesday before starting Crossroads League games next Saturday against No. 2 St. Francis at home.
Many Maple Leafs players and Tropf himself were sporting mustaches Saturday as part of the annual “Movember” game the program holds to raise awareness for prostate cancer. Fans were encouraged to donate money toward prostate cancer research at the game, and Tropf’s father in-law — Concord football assistant coach Perry Baranic — spoke at halftime about his ongoing battle with the disease.
This is the third time the Goshen College men’s basketball team has held such an event since Tropf became head coach.
“My high school coach had (prostate cancer), and his father died from it,” Tropf said. “So, it’s something that’s very important to me. It’s something that can be fun — you know, we grow out the mustaches and bring awareness to it. It’s kind of itchy, so I’ll probably get rid of it.”
