GOSHEN — For Michael Johnson, it was time to come home.
The 2019 Concord High School graduate announced last month that he will be transferring from Culver-Stockton College in Missouri to Goshen College to continue his basketball and academic careers for the Maple Leafs.
“Ready for the next chapter. Great things coming soon,” Johnson tweeted on May 5, along with “#Committed” and an image indicating he was coming to Goshen College.
Johnson said coming back to his home area after two years of playing at Culver-Stockton in Missouri was important for him.
“I was pretty homesick, being all the way away from my family,” Johnson said. “That was the number one thing: I just wanted to get closer back to home, and Goshen College is just 15 minutes from my house, so it’s the perfect situation.”
IMPROVEMENTS IN GAME
Johnson had a stellar career at Concord, highlighted by his senior season of 2018-19 where he averaged 22 points a game. He also led the team in rebounds, steals and blocks in his final year with the Minutemen.
Johnson said he had Goshen College amongst his final three destinations coming out of high school, but chose Culver-Stockton because of the financials.
The former Concord star found success in his two seasons with the Wildcats. As a freshman, he started 13 of 27 games, posting averages of 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds a contest. His sophomore campaign this past year saw him start in 15 of 19 games, averaging 10.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
While he’s remained a scoring threat from his high school to college days, Johnson said his biggest improvements in his game have come on the other end of the court.
“In high school, I always struggled a little bit at playing defense,” Johnson said. “Over at Culver, playing against grown men, it taught me how important the weight room was. So, I’ve gotten a lot stronger so I can hold my own on the defensive end.”
Goshen College coach Jon Tropf touted the physical abilities of Johnson as well.
“First and foremost, I think he’s a tremendous athlete,” said Tropf of Johnson. “I think that’s the thing that caught us when we evaluated him this time around. He’s just a really good basketball player; he’s unselfish, he’s going to make the right passes. … He does have a gift of just making tough shots. He can make some tough buckets that you need from guys late in a game.”
COMING BACK HOME
Moving on from a place like Culver-Stockton was a decision that Johnson did not take lightly.
“When I was first was about to decide that I wanted to transfer from Culver, I was really nervous because I was like, ‘What if I don’t get another scholarship offer and I lose everything I had,’” Johnson said. “But I just sat down, prayed about it, talked to my family about it and just made the decision to take a bet on myself, and I did it. Only two or three weeks later, I ended up getting a text from coach Tropf. We had a great phone conversation, and I really liked the conversation over phone.
“When I got back home, we set up a visit for me to go over there. The whole time I was there, I really loved the place; I loved everyone on the team. There seemed like there were really good relationships. Everyone seemed hungry to learn and improve each day. I felt like they were the best decision.”
Being able to continue his studies as an accounting major was also key for Johnson’s return to Elkhart County.
“They have one of the best accounting programs in the nation, so that did play a huge factor in it,” Johnson said.
Johnson joins five other incoming recruits that look to turnaround the Goshen College men’s basketball program. The Maple Leafs went 3-24 last season and haven’t had a winning season since 2015-16.
“The thing that excites me the most is what coach Tropf told me, being a hometown hero-type person,” said Johnson of playing for Goshen College. “Yeah, Goshen hasn’t been the greatest lately, but if I can get here and help turn the team around, it’ll be just such a huge accomplishment.”
Although being a hometown player is cool, Tropf said Johnson wasn’t recruited just solely because of that.
“I think it’s just going to be a good fit all-around,” Tropf said. “We like Michael’s personality. We like his family, and obviously the fact he’s a local kid and an accomplished player … it made it important for us to get him, but also, I think it’s just a good, overall fit. He fits what we’re looking for in kids. It’s not just because he’s local, but that’s an added benefit.”
OTHER RECRUITS
Tropf also commented on the other five new players joining Johnson on the Leafs’ roster:
Clay MacLagan, freshman, Valparaiso High School: “He’s a big, offensive weapon. He’s got to get better on the defensive end, and he knows that, but I think he’ll immediately help with his ability to shoot the ball and make plays offensively.”
Greg Johnson, freshman, Princeton High School (Cincinnati, Ohio): “Greg is a relentless competitor. … One think that struck us about Greg is he’s always first to compliment his teammates before he complimented himself. He’s a big guard that’s really going to help us out.”
Gabe McQuay, freshman, Arsenal Tech High School (Indianapolis): “Another guy that plays with a big-time love for the game. Really gifted scorer; I think, at some point, he could be an elite scorer at the college level.”
Niles Arrington, sophomore, took 2020-21 season off: “We recruited him pretty heavily out of high school. He went elsewhere (Olivet Nazarene University), but sat out a year and now we’re getting him the second time around. We feel really good about him. He is a big-time rim protector; 6-8, really athletic. He’s a guy who’s not afraid to go dunk on anybody. If you meet him, he’s a guy that just fits what our culture is.”
Elias Ramirez, sophomore transfer from Northwood University (Midland, Michigan): “A guy that has a relentless work ethic. He’s a really good competitor. He’s, I think, going to be a guy that is going to demand that other guys get in the gym with him, which is something that I think will be very valuable.”
“We’re really excited about each of those guys. They each have a skill that we really need. We’re really excited, and most importantly, they all fit what we want to do: coming in here, working really hard, getting better every day, being humble and then living courageously. They fit our core values in all of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.