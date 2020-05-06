GOSHEN — When Petrana Petkova was looking for a college closer to her then-husband in Chicago, she determined Indiana Wesleyan was the best fit. After spending a year at Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO, being able to move to Indiana seemed like a much more feasible option.
What Petkova didn’t realize, though, was that she applied to go to Goshen College instead. Her visit must have gone well, though, as she stayed and became a dominant runner for the Maple Leafs.
“I kind of liked the place, and at the time, coach Rick Clark was the head (track and field) coach and Doug Yoder had just been the first-year head cross country coach,” Petkova said. “I met both of them and found out that Goshen College was pretty good.”
Petkova is originally from Razlog, Bulgaria. She spent time running for the Bulgarian national team before coming to the United States in 2003 when she was 31 years old. At the time, there was no age limit for student-athletes at the NAIA level.
One of the other reasons why Petkova transferred to Goshen was having more options, track-wise.
“Missouri, when I lived there — it’s kind of warm,” Petkova said. “They don’t have that much snow at all, so they don’t have an indoor track season; everything is outside. I kind of liked (indoor) and decided to move here to be close to my husband.”
Petkova dominated in almost everything she did in athletics at Goshen. She was an NAIA All-American in cross country in all three seasons she ran for the Maple Leafs. She finished 12th, 21st and 20th at the NAIA Cross Country National Championships in 2004, 2005 and 2006, respectively. She’s the only three-time All-American cross country runner in Goshen College history, regardless of gender.
She won the conference championship in both her sophomore and junior seasons and finished fourth her senior year. Of the top nine fastest times in program history, Petkova holds eight of them. She has the program record for the women’s 5K race with a time of 18:06, a feat she accomplished her junior season.
While she’s the greatest women’s cross country runner in school history, she also dominated on the track as well. She won the indoor 5K and outdoor 10K national championships in 2007, her final season at Goshen. She was an eight-time All-American in track while at the school as well.
More importantly for Petkova, though, was the relationship she was able to build with her head track coach, Rick Clark. A long time coach in the Goshen area, Clark spent most of his career coaching at Goshen High School before spending 16 seasons as the Maple Leafs women’s track head coach and 11 coaching the men. During that time, Clark coached three athletes to multiple national championships, including Petkova.
Off the track is where Clark meant the most, though, for Petkova.
“Coach Clark took me under like his daughter and help me with my school because, at the time, I didn’t know English well,” Petkova said. “It was really nice to have someone who supported you that way because it really wasn’t easy for me at that point. They really did help me; the team supported me.”
Clark was able to help Petkova learn English quicker through his connections as a teacher at Goshen High School.
“They had a second language class, which I attended for a couple of years,” Petkova said. “He actually helped me learn there, so it was very nice chance to get to study a little bit more.”
Petkova works for ADEC, which helps people with special needs in the area. She has a daughter, Kristina, who runs cross country at Goshen Middle School. Petkova still runs competitively, bringing her daughter running with her sometimes as a training partner.
After going to get her Master’s degree at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky, in 2013, Petkova returned to the area. Her connection with the city has left a lasting impact on the Bulgaria native.
“Even when you’re far from home, you have these people that always have a smile on their face and are willing to help,” Petkova said. “I can say that they’re really warm people in the heart, and that’s what brought me back into the area. I feel welcomed.”
