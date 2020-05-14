GOSHEN — Not even a wardrobe issue could slow down John Karanja in the 400-meter hurdles.
For the 2002 NAIA National Championships, the Goshen College freshman walked out onto the track with his track singlet on backwards. Karanja didn’t realize this until once he was out on the track. When he asked if he could go back into the locker room and put the singlet on correctly, the referees said no.
Karanja still ran the race in 50.82 seconds to win the national championship.
That’s why then-Maple Leaf assistant track coach Graham Clark called him one of the best athletes he’s ever coached.
“He’s the most natural hurdler I’ve ever seen in my life, and I’ve been around some pretty good hurdlers,” Clark said. “He’s just so quick over the hurdles. … When he ran during the season, he’d run like they weren’t even in front of him. He’d run it like it was a 400-meter dash; he would quickly glide over them, got his lead leg down quickly, his trail leg over so fast – It was just something I had never seen before.”
Originally from Kenya, Karanja spent a year at Southwest Baptist University in Missouri before transferring to Goshen College. While there, he worked with Clark and hurdles coach John Place on perfecting his skill.
“The first day I saw him and saw his technique over the hurdles, there was no question he was going to be an outstanding athlete,” Place said. “He just had a lot of natural talent, so we were able to work with him. I coached him on technique and Graham Clark coached him more on the training, in terms of endurance and so forth, for the 400.”
Karanja came out of the gates quickly, posting consistently lower times. He had qualified for the national championships heading into the final qualifying competition before nationals. It was there he ran his first sub-51 second race in the 400 hurdles, opening the eyes of teammate Jon Cook in terms of what Karanja could accomplish.
“He dropped significant time off to where it put him in that talk of All-American or even a national champion,” Cook said.
Karanja followed up his 2002 campaign by winning another national championship in 2003, winning at nationals with a time of 50.70 seconds.
“There was a lot of natural talent there,” Clark said. “I would say he was confident … he wasn’t afraid to go up against anyone. He’d listen, and then all of a sudden, he’d go out there and take care of business. I don’t think I saw him ever lose a 400 race.”
Karanja did more than the 400-meter hurdles, though. He was the anchor of the 4 x 400-meter relay team that still holds both the indoor and outdoor program records. Cook was on those relay teams as well, setting those times in the 2002 season.
“I liked having him as the anchor on our 4 X 4,” Cook said. “He was a fierce competitor; he was one where when you gave him the baton, we were in the race no matter who we were up against.”
After his sophomore year at Goshen College, Karanja transferred to the Division-I level at Michigan State. He struggled with the transition to East Lansing, ultimately only running one season there.
In Aug. 2019, Karanja was found unresponsive in his car in Kent, Washington, and pronounced dead at the scene. He left behind a wife, who was pregnant with their first child. He also had five brothers, two sisters and both of his parents, all of whom live in Kenya.
Clark was the first one to hear the news and told Place about it.
“Any time an athlete or teammate in my career passes away, it’s a big shock,” Place said. “It makes you think about the future here. It was kind of tough there to hear that news.”
“It was pretty tough,” Clark added. “I was pretty heartbroken over it because he was such a nice kid; we had so many fun times in the two years he was there. That was a fun group we had; him and his teammates. We loved to have fun and do things.”
Karanja remains the only national champion in men’s track history. Clark, Cook and Place all agreed that the championships will define his legacy at Goshen College forever.
“It was fun being his teammate,” Cook said. “When you look at that record board, there’s a lot from those years, so it was fun having that crew together.”
“He was a tough competitor, worked really hard and produced results,” Place added. “What else can you say? How many people have won a national championship two years in a row?”
