GOSHEN — Mandi Hutchison owes a lot of her soccer-related success to Goshen College.
In the summer before her freshman year of high school at Northridge, Hutchison attended a soccer camp at the college. She fell in love with the sport immediately, to the point where she was intending to join the Northridge boys soccer team since the school didn’t have a girls team yet.
Fortunately for Hutchison, Northridge announced the creation of a girls soccer team before she enrolled at the school. She would go on to be the first four-year letterwinner in the sport in school history. She initially wanted to go to Indiana Wesleyan to continue her soccer career, but the Goshen College coaches were persistent in their recruiting of her, which led to Hutchison ultimately picking the Maple Leafs.
It ended up being a wise choice.
Hutchison left a huge impact during her time in the purple and black, ending her career as the program’s all-time leader in goals (38) and points (90) by a wide margin. She still holds both records to this day.
“Going to Goshen — I had already known the staff and met some of the professors — and it just fueled my desire to do well for that campus,” Hutchison, who’s now Mandi Lloyd, said.
Hutchison’s most dominant season came her freshman year, 1998. She scored 19 goals and 44 points, earning her first team all-conference honors.
“I had a good supporting cast; I had a really good friend, Sheila Meyers, that we just fed off each other,” Hutchison said. “She had a really good assist year that year feeding me the ball and being able to score. The drive to want to be the best was always my go route; I wanted to prove to the world that they made a good choice and all the other schools should’ve pursued me harder.”
By the mid-way point of her sophomore season in 1999, Hutchison became the program’s all-time leader in goals scored, a feat she didn’t even realize she could achieve that early in a career.
“I actually didn’t realize that I had broken it when I broke it,” Hutchison said. “To me, a career is four years-worth of goals, and I remember (head coach) Scott Bodiker saying, ‘Hey, you have one more for the career record’ and I was like, ‘What?’ So, that was huge for me, too, to push to get that early my sophomore year.”
And then, right in the middle of her prime, a season-ending injury occurred.
Goshen was scheduled to play Anderson University in Anderson. When the Maple Leafs arrived at the field, though, there were no officials. Goshen was ready to leave when a fan in the crowd said he had prior soccer refereeing experience and could officiate the game. Bodiker allowed for it to happen and the game was played.
During the game, Hutchison and an Anderson player both went to strike the ball in opposite directions. They both connected with the ball at the same time, and the impact of the kick tore Hutchison’s ACL. She was at 10 goals already for the season and was on pace to break her single-season record of 19 she had set her freshman year.
“I was just excited for my sophomore year coming off what I did my freshman year; I was already en route to be better, goal wise, than my freshman year,” Hutchison said. “So, it’s really sad to still talk about.”
Hutchison had a difficult junior season. Bodiker was no longer the coach, and a new playing style was hard to adjust to. Couple that with recovering from an ACL tear, and Hutchison only mustered nine goals her junior campaign.
Mentally drained from the season, Hutchison decided to drop out of the school after her junior year. She also wanted to be closer to her husband, Bobby, who was stationed in Kentucky following an overseas tour in the military.
Nowadays, Hutchison is the Chief Deputy of the Concord Township Assessors Office. Her and her husband have five children, all of whom are in the Northridge school system. Hutchison coaches middle school boys soccer and high school track for Northridge.
Although her college career had a disappointing finish to it, she’s still happy she chose to be a Maple Leaf.
“I appreciated everything that everyone did for me,” Hutchison said. “I really don’t think I would’ve gone to Goshen if they wouldn’t have put the effort in for me during my high school years.”
