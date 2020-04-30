GOSHEN — From an early age, Erik Hisner was introduced to the game of baseball. His grandfather played professional ball and his father loved former Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams. That love was instilled into Hisner, and he turned it into the greatest career for a Goshen College baseball player in program history.
“A lot of the things I was able to do, both at the high school level and college level, were kind of drilled into me at an early age: pitch selection, hitting the ball up the middle or the other way,” Hisner said. “I’d probably say 75 percent of my home runs were up the middle or the other way, so those things really played a part in it.”
Hisner hit a lot of home runs playing for the Maple Leafs — 31, to be exact. He’s second in program history for long balls, only trailing 2007 graduate Nate Colclasure (37).
Take a look at the Goshen College record book and you’ll see Hisner’s name all over it. He’s the program leader in career batting average (.419), hits (211) and RBIs (161), second in home runs, fourth in walks (85), fifth in runs scored (121) and seventh in doubles (38). He was also a three-time All-Conference player, making the team his sophomore, junior and senior seasons (2003-05, respectively).
For his senior campaign, Hisner was also named a NAIA honorable mention All-American.
Hisner still holds three career program records, which surprises him a little bit.
“I thought the (batting) average one was the best one to stick around; that one’s pretty strong,” Hisner said. “Some of the other ones that are more numerical-based and about totals, I’m surprised they’ve been able to hang on a little bit for now almost 15 years.”
Hisner graduated from Bellmont High School in 2001 and enrolled at Manchester University in North Manchester. After one semester at MU, though, Hisner transferred to Goshen College. He had a relationship with then-baseball coach Brent Hoober and knew GC was a place he’d like to play.
“Kind of got into the game late with Goshen; I was looking at four schools, but I kept in the back of my head that if I was ever going to transfer, that I would give a call to coach Hoober and go that way,” Hisner said. “Manchester was a good program, but for me, it wasn’t a 100 percent fit. Luckily I had a place like Goshen to go to and continue my career.”
The team improved each of Hisner’s first three seasons with the team. They went 7-27 in 2002, 17-27 in 2003 and then 24-20 in 2004.
“(Hoober) was a pretty good recruiter — we didn’t carry a big roster, but the guys he brought in were always pretty good,” Hisner said. “So, we started to turn the corner my sophomore year, and then my junior year, we had a pretty talented team; we just missed out on making the regional.”
After the 2004 season, Hoober stepped down as the manager and was replaced by Jayson Best. In Best’s one season with the program, he went 20-14. The 2004 and 2005 seasons remain the only years the program has finished above .500 since the start of the century.
“When (Best) took over, I thought he did a really good job of taking what Hoober established and building upon that,” Hisner said. “We had a pretty good year. Senior year was not the most talented team — junior year team was probably the most talented — but I thought my senior year team was a really good group of guys that did a lot of little things well.”
Since leaving GC, Hisner has coached high school baseball around the state. He spent 11 years coaching Whitko before becoming the Athletic Director at Eastern High School (Greentown). He was going to coach baseball this year at Eastern as well, but the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hisner married his wife, Jessica, in 2005. They have two children: a daughter, Blakeley, 7, and a son, Brayden, 5. He still tries to follow the program he played for and is thankful for the time he spent at Goshen.
“I really enjoyed my time at Goshen, both athletically and academically,” Hisner said. “I still try to make it back there at least once a year and catch a game, but I’m just really thankful that the coaches I had a chance to work with and the professors I had a chance to go to school and take classes with. It was a good life and definitely a lot of good memories.”
