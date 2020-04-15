GOSHEN — Cassie Greives didn’t want to play basketball in college. She only visited Goshen College because the women’s basketball coach at the time, Steve Wiktorowski, was insistent she come up for a visit. Wiktorowski wanted Greives to play with the team on her visit, which she resisted at first. Her mom ultimately convinced her to bring her basketball gear to the visit.
As usual, mom was right.
After debating between going to either DePauw or Goshen College, Greives would eventually commit to the Maple Leafs. She wound up playing volleyball, basketball and track and field for the Maple Leafs, but her legacy at the school is mostly due to her work on the hardwood.
She currently ranks first in program history in rebounds (1,016) and field goals made (622), second in points (1,614) and third in blocks (77) and free throws made (370).
“I just woke up one morning and I just knew I felt more comfortable at Goshen and I was excited to potentially have my love of basketball renewed with a group of girls I really liked and a coach I liked,” Greives, now Cassie Kyle, said.
Greives played three sports throughout her time at Rochester High School. As a freshman, she helped the Zebras win the 2004 Class 3A girls basketball state championship. By the end of her high school career, though, she had fallen out of love with basketball. Her sole focus for college was playing volleyball and throwing in track and field.
“I was basically throwing away letters from any basketball person for a long time,” Greives said.
Wiktorowski talked her into that visit, though, and the rest was history.
While Greives played all three sports at Goshen College, basketball was her top priority. This meant that once basketball practices started, she would stop playing volleyball. Greives said she’d play in a lot more volleyball matches at the beginning of the season, then slowly play less as she inched closer to basketball season.
“I do love playing volleyball, but I completely understood it,” Greives said. “The only bad thing was there was never that clean break (between seasons) like in high school.”
An advantage for Greives was that she was a physical education major at Goshen, meaning most of her classes were in the gym. Combine that with most of her friends being her teammates, and managing the three-sport schedule wasn’t too hard.
Greives gave credit to her teammates and her work ethic for reasons why she was so successful in basketball at the school.
“My teammates and my coach helped my love of basketball come back. I enjoyed it again, and so I worked really hard at it,” Greives said. “Oftentimes, I and a couple of the girls would stay around after practice and shoot around. I started living there in the summer; to work out in the gym every single day and to do my shooting workouts. I’ve always, in my mind, wanted to be the best for my team I possibly can and the best for myself, so I put a lot of work into it.”
After graduating from the College, she spent a season as a volunteer coach on now-women’s basketball coach Stephanie Miller’s staff before becoming a P.E. teacher at Riverview Middle School in Huntington. She coached middle school sports before becoming the Huntington High School head volleyball coach. Then, in 2015, she became an assistant volleyball coach at Huntington University.
On Sept. 11, 2015, Greives coached against her former school for the first time.
“It was (weird) because you don’t want Goshen to win because you’re coaching for Huntington, but at the same time, you kind of have a soft spot for them, especially when (Jim Routhier) was still coaching,” Greives said. “He would come up to me and give me a big hug and just chat it up.”
Huntington won the match, 3-1, that night. The Foresters are 7-3 against the Maple Leafs since Greives joined the coaching staff.
Greives has moved into more of a volunteer coaching role in the past few years due to the birth of her two children, son Nash, 3, and daughter Haisley, 1. She also coached sixth-grade girls basketball at Riverview this past season and plans on doing it again next year.
For Greives, its almost come full circle to be coaching while having children.
“When I was growing up, I always remember my high school coaches bringing their kids into practice and having them run around during practice time, and I knew I always eventually wanted to coach and have that happen,” Greives said. “For basketball and volleyball, I bring my kids to practices all the time.”
Even though she coaches against Goshen College now, Greives will always have a soft spot for the college that provided her so many memories.
“I’m glad that I met some of my best friends there and I’m glad I ended up going to play basketball, even though I’m very competitive and I wish we had won more often,” Greives said. “I’m very thankful for my time there and I enjoyed it.”
