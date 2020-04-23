GOSHEN — Kerry Escayg took an unusual path to Goshen College, but once he got there, he left a massive impact on the men’s soccer program.
A native of Trinidad and Tobago, Escayg originally didn’t intend to play college soccer in the United States. He was set on playing in a professional league in the South American country of Guyana, but the league folded before Escayg could ever play a game in it.
This left college soccer as the option for Escayg. He originally was looking at some NCAA programs, including Boston College. A concern over required classwork, though, made Escayg look at other college options. He was going to go to Francis Marion University in Florence, S.C., but ran into similar academic issues there.
The Marion coach at the time, Murray Hartzler, then had an idea: he knew his brother, Dwain, was the head coach at Goshen, which plays at the NAIA level. Escayg could go play the 1995 season for the Maple Leafs before returning to play for Marian starting in 1996.
Four years and numerous program records later, Escayg went down as the greatest men’s soccer player in Goshen College history.
“If I had a choice, at that time, Goshen probably would not have been in the top 100, I’ll be honest,” Escayg said. “But, after going to Goshen College, I’m grateful that I did attend Goshen.”
Escayg still holds the program record for career goals (66), assists (37) and points (169). Originally brought in as a midfielder, Dwain Hartzler moved Escayg to striker five games into his freshman season. This allowed the Trinidad native to showcase both his scoring and passing abilities.
Escayg scored 11 goals his freshman year, 18 his sophomore season, 21 as a junior and 16 as a senior. The prior record, held by Don Hess, had stood for 26 years before Escayg broke it.
“It’s a great achievement,” said Escayg of the career record marks he holds. “The way I look at it: it’s hard to explain. I didn’t come to Goshen to break a record; you know what I mean? I didn’t know about the record really until after the first season. … After my sophomore year, I realized I was on pace to beat the records.”
One of his teammates, Sam Richardson (2000 graduate), is second all-time in program history with 61 goals scored. Escayg wasn’t short on praise for his former teammate.
“Stats say a lot, but I will tell you that Sam Richardson is probably the best striker that ever came out of Goshen College,” Escayg said. “The reason why I say that is because I’m not a born striker; I came up as a midfielder. … The reason why Sam doesn’t have more goals than I do is because Sam redshirted one year, which he missed playing with me.
“In my books, he’s the best striker, but I’m more full-grown as a player; I can do everything.”
Escayg graduated from Goshen College in 1999. By 2004, the Caribbean native had moved to Tampa, Florida.
“It had gotten to a point where Goshen was just too cold,” Escayg quipped.
Escayg has three daughters, two of which he had with his current wife. The couple is expecting their first son in June.
Escayg works at Maxim Healthcare Services, which helps recruit nurses to work all around the country. His company has been busy during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now is a very booming time for us in this crazy epidemic,” Escayg said.
While he may not have originally intended to go to Goshen College, his impact at the school will live forever. Along with his personal success, the team went 53-28 from 1995-98, improving every season Escayg was there.
“There’s something special about Goshen,” Escayg said. “It’s kind of sad, with the numbers we had up there, that we couldn’t bring home some good silverware. But beyond that, I just think it was the atmosphere. That’s one of the most memorable things for me: the fans. They had a song for almost everybody … and you’re looking at this little Midwest college, Mennonite, but it was almost the same thing that happens in places like England.
“Looking back at that, it was just kind of amazing to see how our fans really helped us because it was such a close-knit family.”
