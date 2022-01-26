GOSHEN — The women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader between Goshen College and Taylor University at Gunden Gymnasium Wednesday featured high stakes in terms of the Crossroads League standings, as all four teams taking the court were jockeying for position to earn conference tournament bids.
When the dust settled from both games, it was the visiting Trojans leaving with key victories. The Taylor women used a big fourth quarter to win 69-48, while the Trojan men’s team used a similar second-half surge to get past the Leafs, 72-64.
WOMEN’S: TAYLOR 69, GOSHEN COLLEGE 48
After trailing by 10 points midway through the second quarter, the Maple Leafs had grinded their way over the next 12 minutes of game action to take a 41-39 lead with 3:07 to go in the third period.
That’s when it all fell apart for the home team, as the Trojans closed the third frame on an 8-0 run. They then won the fourth quarter by a 22-7 margin, resulting in a comfortable 21-point victory for the visitors.
There was one stat Goshen coach Stephanie Miller was quick to point to afterwards as to why her team lost.
“To be honest, the stat that mattered the most was the glass,” said Miller, referencing the 40-30 rebound advantage Taylor had over Goshen College. “It may have felt like they were super efficient in the fourth, but it came from a four-quarter problem of us not getting on the glass. They got on the glass on us too much, which was giving them extra looks and extra opportunities. … I was very disappointed in our inability to get on the glass. I thought we defended pretty well until the fourth quarter.”
What also didn’t help the Leafs (9-13, 3-7 Crossroads League) was their shooting percentage, specifically from inside the three-point line. They shot just 7-of-35 (20%) from two-point range to go along with 7-of-18 (39%) from beyond the arc.
“What they’re doing is packing the paint and sagging (their defense),” said Miller of the shooting disparities for her team. “They’re giving us the ‘3.’ … The good news is we’re hitting a higher percentage of those ‘3’s’ lately, so we’re able to open (the paint) up a little bit more.”
When the Maple Leafs’ offense was clicking, it was because of the production from seniors TaNiece Chapman and Graysen Cockerham. Chapman scored 11 of her game-high 18 points to help Goshen cut the deficit to four, 32-28, at halftime. Then, Cockerham had a big third quarter, scoring seven of her 13 points in that frame. Her bucket with 3:07 to go in the quarter is what gave the Leafs the lead before Taylor (10-9, 4-3 CL) dominated the final 13 minutes of the contest.
Goshen has lost four-straight games now, all of which coming in conference play. They have a key Crossroads League game Saturday when it travels to Spring Arbor, who’s right behind the Leafs in the conference standings. Goshen is eighth in the league, and the top eight teams make the conference tournament at the end of the season. A win over the Cougars (4-14, 1-6 CL) would go a long way in the Leafs ultimately making the tournament, which begins the final week of February.
“The most important thing is to get our heads right,” said Miller of her team. “This time of year, everyone’s tired. … What we have to do isn’t just physically grind, but mentally get past our own obstacles in that grind time. That means a nice mixture of keeping things as usual so that we don’t panic … but also keeping it a little light and not overstressing.”
MEN’S: TAYLOR 72, GOSHEN COLLEGE 64
Goshen led 30-28 at halftime, then led again 33-32 early in the second half before the Trojans made one of two key runs for them in the second 20 minutes of play. They’d go on a quick 7-0 spurt in less than a minute to turn their one-point deficit into a six-point lead.
The biggest run of the game for Taylor would come later in the half, though, as a 10-0 run from the 7:49 mark to 3:45 remaining turned a 49-45 game into a 59-45 advantage for the visitors. The Maple Leafs would only get as close as eight points the rest of the game.
“That was certainly the critical stretch,” said Goshen College coach Jon Tropf of Taylor’s 10-0 run. “I felt like we missed a lot of open shots, and you can’t really do that in big games. And at home, you’ve really got to make them. I thought we had some good looks even in the first half, and they just didn’t go in.”
Goshen also had a tough time slowing down Taylor’s Jason Hubbard, who finished with a game-high 31 points. He also made eight of his nine free throw attempts in the contest, including multiple ones down the stretch to ice the game away for the Trojans.
“He’s a tremendous player,” said Tropf of Hubbard. “He’s probably an All-American-caliber guy. Him and (Kaden) Fuhrmann were our emphasis (on defense); I thought we did an OK job on Fuhrmann, but Hubbard really hurt us. He hit some big shots, and credit to them.”
The Maple Leafs had three scorers in double figures: Elias Ramirez with 16 points, Ryan Mansbarger 13 and Robert Sanders 10.
The loss was consequential for Goshen (6-17, 2-9 CL), as they are now still in ninth place in the Crossroads League standings. Taylor, the team in front of them, improves to 8-14 overall and 4-7 in conference games. For the Leafs to get back into contention to make the conference tournament, they’ll have to win some big games down the stretch. They are back in action this Saturday at Spring Arbor, who’s at the bottom of the conference (6-17, 0-11 CL).
“This one hurts,” Tropf said. “This one was the opportunity. We felt good coming into (Wednesday), but we’ve got to bounce back. The season’s not over. If we can find a way to go get one Saturday, we’ll be back in the mix. Then we’re going to have to knock off some of the big dogs when they come to us.”
