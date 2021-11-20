GOSHEN — Despite both teams holding double-digit leads in the first half, both the Goshen College women’s and men’s basketball teams lost close contests to Saint Francis Saturday afternoon inside Gunden Gymnasium.
In the women’s game, the Maple Leafs led by 12 in the second quarter, but the Cougars rallied to knock off the home team, 73-70. In the men’s contest, Goshen took a 15-point lead on the No. 1 ranked team in NAIA with 6:56 to go in the first half. The Cougars regrouped, though, to escape with a 90-83 victory. It was the Crossroads League opener for all four teams involved.
WOMEN’S GAME: Saint Francis 73, Goshen College 70
Two big runs for Saint Francis allowed them to leave The Maple City with a win.
The Maple Leafs had its biggest lead of the game, 31-19, with 4:01 remaining in the first half. The Cougars’ offense and defense then turned up the intensity, ending the half on a 13-0 run to take a 32-31 lead at halftime.
Despite USF entering the locker room with all the momentum, Goshen started the third quarter strongly. The home team took the lead early in the frame and built it to as high as seven points at 52-45. Once again, though, the Cougars closed the period on a long scoring surge, this one a 10-0 run to take a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
“I’m not disappointed in the runs — I’m disappointed in the extent of them,” GC women’s basketball coach Stephanie Miller said. “Everybody knows, especially in the Crossroads League, that it’s going to swing back-and-forth. … I think the thing I was most frustrated about in the runs is that we knew what they were going to do — we called what they were going to do in the huddle — and we still made mistakes.”
The Saint Francis run continued into the start of the final frame as they took their largest lead of the game, 57-52, less than 30 seconds into the quarter. Once again, the Maple Leafs responded to the Cougars’ push, tying the game at 60 with 4:57 to go.
Unfortunately for Goshen, they were never able to get over the deficit completely and take a lead. They had a chance to tie it again on the game’s final possession, but freshman Emma Boots’ ‘3’ was off-line, giving the visitors a three-point road win.
“What I loved is that we would strike back with a punch of our own,” Miller said. “… I felt like they answered our runs and we answered their runs. That was, honestly, a really good Crossroads League matchup. If I could change anything, of course, I would try and slow those (USF) runs down even more than we did.”
Two freshmen were key contributors for the Leafs Saturday, as Kyla Foster led all scorers with 19 points and Syanne Mohamed had 12 points and five rebounds.
“It’s disappointing to lose this, but I have to play these young kids to get some of those experiences under their belt and see what they can do,” Miller said. “I think right now, we’re not the version of ourselves that we want to be just yet.”
Saint Francis improved to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the Crossroads League with the victory. Goshen College is now 3-5 overall and 0-1 in conference contests.
MEN’S GAME: NO. 1 Saint Francis 90, Goshen College 83
The Saint Francis men’s basketball team almost lost its No. 1 ranking as quickly as they earned it.
The Cougars’ first game being the top-ranked team was against the Maple Leafs, and Goshen College nearly played spoiler. It was a strong first half for the home team, building a double-digit lead in the first 10 minutes of the contest and maintaining a multi-possession lead throughout the first 20 minutes of play.
It was a blistering display of offense in the first half for the Leafs, as they shot 66% from the field. They also held the Cougars to just 12-of-30 shooting (40%) in the first half as well.
“We have to be the team that played the first 13 minutes of that game,” GC men’s basketball coach Jon Tropf said. “That was a team that was defending at a high level, regardless of if shots went in. We have to defend like that because defense can travel, and we have to win some games on the road in our league if we’re going to be where we want to be.”
Goshen was led in the first half by junior Michael Johnson. The Concord High School graduate was a perfect 7-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-for-3 from the free throw line, scoring 18 points in the process. Johnson would stay red-hot in the second half, ultimately finishing 14-of-18 on field goal attempts for a game-high 32 points.
“He’s been sick the last few days, so that makes what he did a little bit more impressive,” said Tropf of Johnson. “I think, in the first half, he had a really good matchup. … He made some tough shots, but he started off with his first couple of buckets right at the rim. Usually when Mike can get started off with making buckets right around the rim, when he then extends it out, it goes better.”
Once down 15, Saint Francis rallied to cut the deficit to eight, 48-40, at halftime. Goshen quickly increased its lead back to double digits in the second half by going up 52-42. The Cougars then finally started showing why they were so high ranked, going on an 11-0 to take the lead and flip the momentum of the game at the time.
The Maple Leafs didn’t back down from the pressure USF was putting on them, though, as they went right back ahead, 55-53, on a ‘3’ from freshman Gabriel McQuay. The Indianapolis native then scored 90 seconds later to extend Goshen’s lead to four.
The teams would trade the lead back-and-forth throughout the middle of the second half, with the latest it being tied coming at 72-all with 6:07 remaining. After more than a minute of no scoring, Cougars junior Dan McKeeman drilled a ‘3’ to put his team ahead for good. Jalan Mull’s layup with 56 seconds to go put Saint Francis up six, all-but ending Goshen’s chances of upsetting the No. 1 team in NAIA.
USF remains unbeaten with a 9-0 overall record and 1-0 in the Crossroads League. Goshen College falls to 2-6 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
“This team is going to continue to make its own journey, and we can’t get caught up in the result,” Tropf said. “We’ve got to continue to focus on the process. Our guys have really embraced the idea of, ‘Hey, we’re going to chop wood, carry water.’ We’re going to embrace that process every single day.”
