GC BASEBALL: Wellenreiter remembered for his friendship, storytelling

GOSHEN — Doug Wellenreiter always had a story to tell.
Having spent more than four decades around sports, he had plenty to share. His primary love was baseball, though, and he had enough stories to talk your ear off.
“He was just a baseball junkie. He loved the sport,” Goshen College baseball coach Alex Childers said. “Anyone that had the honor to know Doug knows he was a storyteller.”
Wellenreiter died unexpectedly Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 63. He had spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach for the Goshen College baseball program after a lengthy career around high school and middle school sports in Illinois.
Wednesday was the Maple Leafs’ first home game since Wellenreiter passed. His wife of 41 years, Kelly, daughters Brooke and Bria and grandson Cohen, 4, were all in attendance. Along with having his family there, the Leafs are wearing patches that say "DW" on their hats this season to honor Wellenreiter.
Kelly and Cohen threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game, with the grandson firing the ball toward home plate to a big ovation.
“He’s not even been to a baseball game before, so this will be really exciting for him I’m sure,” said Kelly of Cohen’s first pitch. “Of course, if Doug was around, he’d be seeing a lot of baseball games.”
While Wellenreiter found great success in his coaching career, it was the things off the field that people will remember him by.
LIFE BEFORE GOSHEN
Wellenreiter was originally from Normal, Illinois. He and Kelly married in 1979, and from that point on, Wellenreiter embarked on a career full of sports. Along with being a varsity high school head baseball coach at Momence High School in Illinois, he spent time coaching the school’s junior high baseball team and was a varsity basketball assistant at the school as well.
As the varsity baseball coach at Momence, Wellenreiter won more than 625 games in 27 seasons. His teams reached the final 16 of the Illinois state playoff series on six separate occasions.
Along with work at Momence, Wellenreiter spent time doing various other sporting adventures. He was an Illinois basketball official for 43 seasons, spent three years as a pitching coach for the then-Cook County Cheetahs, a professional baseball team in the Frontier League, and was also an assistant basketball coach at Olivet Nazarene University from 1987-90.
Kelly joked that since Doug wasn’t home often, he was preparing her for life without him.
“Being married to a coach who’s done what he did — coached, umpired, refereed and all that other stuff — I learned how to be independent pretty young,” Kelly said. “I think he’s been training me for 41 years how to do this.”
TENURE AT GC
Doug retired in 2014, and he and Kelly moved to Goshen. It didn’t take long for Wellenreiter to get back involved with sports, though. In the spring of 2015, Wellenreiter joined the Goshen College baseball staff as an assistant coach.
“I kind of knew Doug prior to moving to Goshen; didn’t know him well but knew him prior to moving into the area,” Childers said. “Just got to know him and he said, ‘hey, do you mind if I hop on staff?’ And I said, ‘We’re always looking for guys who just love the game.’”
Childers was going into his third season with the Maple Leafs at the time. In his first two seasons, his teams had gone a combined 12-80. While the 2015 season ended with a 9-40 record, the tide started to shift a little bit for Goshen starting in 2016.
The 2016 campaign saw the Leafs go 19-37, finishing tied for seventh in the Crossroads League tournament after not qualifying for it the prior three seasons. In 2017, Goshen went 26-31-1, finishing third in the CL tournament. They then went 22-29 in 2018 and 20-29 in 2019, making the conference tournament both years.
Childers gives a lot of credit to Wellenreiter for the improvement in recent seasons.
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we started having better years in the win-loss column when Doug was around,” Childers said. “It’s not because he came in with some new hitting philosophy or defensive philosophy; it’s just he brought some stability to the program. Guys knew how much he cared about them.”
Goshen was 7-11 in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic cut their season short. In the final game of their season, the Leafs knocked off Taylor, 7-4, in Crossroads League action.
It would be the last game Wellenreiter coached at Goshen College.
NOV. 17, 2020
Childers received a phone call from an 815 area code number on his phone that Tuesday morning. Not recognizing the number, he ignored the call. A second phone call from a different unknown number came a little later, and he didn’t answer that one as well. Finally, a third call came in, which Childers answered.
On the other line was Doug’s daughter, Bria, to tell the news nobody likes to hear: Doug had died unexpectedly overnight.
“To say I was shocked would probably be an understatement,” Childers said. “And then there’s all of those emotions that go into this. He’s been a staple — literally a guy I’ve hung out with every day. It’s something you really can’t prepare for.”
Childers knew he had to tell his team the news. He reached out to Goshen College Interim Athletic Director Erica Albertin, and the two discussed how to tell the players the news. Although COVID-19 restrictions were in place, Childers knew he had to tell his team in person.
An in-person team meeting was called.
“In the exact same spot that a couple of months before where I broke the news our season was over, I broke the news to the guys that Doug had passed away,” Childers said. “I’m thankful we had each other to lean on in those moments.”
LEGACY
Wellenreiter was involved at Goshen College beyond baseball. He was an official scorekeeper at basketball games as well, always staying active in the sports world on campus.
“(He) took pride in his ability to bounce-pass the ball across the court to the official on one hop before the game,” Goshen College Sports Information Director Tony Miller said. “It didn’t really matter the sport, Doug got excited to see people succeed.”
Kelly said the support from the Goshen College community has been tremendous. While the Leafs are off to a tough start to the season, she’s hopeful things will turn around for them.
“I just appreciate all the support and I hope they have a really good year this year,” Kelly said. “Obviously, it’s been a slow start, but needleless to say, Doug isn’t out there to kick their butts. Hopefully they’ll get a little bit better and once they get to play at home a little bit, they’ll have a good season. He would really be missing this.”
Along with losing a coach, Childers and many at Goshen College lost a friend. Childers said that even though there was a wide age gap between him and Wellenreiter, the two “were more like brothers than anything.”
It is the friendship, camaraderie and storytelling that people will miss the most about Doug Wellenreiter.
“It is impossible to put into words the impact that Doug had, not just on this program, but me, personally. It really is,” Childers said. “A lot of people say that, but I genuinely mean that. The guidance he gave, how much he cared about Goshen College and our baseball players … he genuinely cared about each and every individual.
“You honestly can’t put it into words; there’s no replacement. There’s absolutely no replacement, but I know we’re doing what Doug would want; just marching on and trying to get the next one.”