The Goshen College softball season came to an end Wednesday in the first round of the Crossroads League tournament.
The fifth-seeded Maple Leafs lost to eighth-seeded Taylor, 6-2, in a single-elimination play-in game. Taylor scored three runs in the top of the third and another in the fourth to go ahead 4-0. GC responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Trojans matched that in the top of the seventh, taking home the victory and extending its season.
With the loss, GC's season ended with a 24-26 overall record. It's 16 conference wins was the most in a single season in program history, and the 24 victories tied a program mark.
The season was a surprise one to a degree, as the Leafs had plenty of change within the program after the 2022 season. Luke Wagner stepped in as the new head coach, and many fresh faces populated the roster as well.
After starting 1-4 in its first five games, Goshen caught fire, winning 11 of its next 12 contests, including its first four Crossroads League games. Heading into the first weekend in April, the Leafs were tied for second place in the conference standings and had a 19-10 overall record.
From there, though, GC struggled. They would go 5-16 over its final 21 games, finishing fifth in the Crossroads League standings and having an early exit to the postseason tournament.
Still, there's a lot of promise for the Leafs going into the offseason. Goshen's top nine hitters by batting average are eligible to return, as well as their two primary pitchers in Alisyn Catenacci and Shea VanScoter. The latter also led the team with a .424 batting average.
CHILDERS STEPS DOWN AS BASEBALL COACH
One of the longer-tenured coaches on the Goshen College campus has announced his resignation.
Alex Childers has stepped down as the school's baseball coach, per a release from the school Wednesday. Childers was the head coach for the last 11 seasons after spending two years in an assistant role.
Childers went 139-368-1 as the head coach. His best season was a 26-31-1 showing in 2017. This past season saw the Leafs go 10-38 with a 6-30 Crossroads League mark.
"I am so blessed to have spent the last 13 years as a part of the family at Goshen College," said Childers in a statement. "This community has immensely impacted me and my family through their love and compassion. Goshen saw me get married, start a family and mourn death. The community celebrated wins with me and supported me after losses. While it is sad to leave, I am excited for the next chapter."
A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
Until then, Brad Stoltzfus will be the interim manager, starting June 1. He is a 2018 GC alum that has been part of Childers' staff since 2020.
"This program means a lot to me, and I have had some great memories at GC over the years," said Stoltzfus in a statement. "It is a great responsibility to move this program in the right direction, and I'm ready for the challenge. I know the players are itching to return to the field to compete."