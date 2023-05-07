INDIANAPOLIS — The Goshen College track and field record books keep being rewritten this spring.
More changes to it came this past week when the Maple Leafs competed at the Crossroads League Outdoor Championships. Both the men and the women’s 4X800-meter relay teams set new school marks in the event, with both qualifying for the NAIA National Championships at the end of the month as well.
The women’s quartet of junior Mia Wellington, junior Annika Alderfer Fisher, junior Summer Cooper and freshman Mercy Chebet finished in a time of 9:18.63, which incredibly was only fourth-best in the conference. They hit the NAIA ‘A’ standard, though, which guarantees them a spot in national championship race.
On the men’s side, sophomore Kevin Liddell, sophomore Jordan Garlinger, freshman Drew Hogan and freshman Anthony Roberts put up a record-breaking time of 7:33.09. That time was good for the fourth-best in the country — and also fourth in the conference, a testament to the depth of distance runners in the Crossroads League.
“I think this past weekend was the culmination of best-laid plans that came to fruition,” Goshen College track and field head coach Sean Foulkes said. “We’ve been gearing up a lot of our big pushes towards conference and nationals ever since back in the fall, so it’s nice to see things come together at the right time. Very proud of how our athletes competed out there and did what they needed to do.”
Wellington also updated her record-setting time in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 11:28.60 to hit the NAIA ‘B’ standard in the event. It's only the third time she's ever competed in that race.
The other standout distance runner for the Leafs was Nelson Kemboi. The junior once again had a strong performance, winning the 10,000-meter run with an NAIA ‘B’ standard time of 31:18.20. He finished 19 seconds ahead of the second-place competitor.
Kemboi then finished in second place in the 5,000-meter run, also hitting the ‘B’ standard to qualify for the national meet.
Because of his two strong performances, Kemboi was voted as the male track athlete of the meet by the Crossroads League coaches.
“He’s somebody that certainly trusts the process that coach (Rustin) Nyce has laid out for him and just bought-in fully,” said Foulkes of Kemboi. “There are moments where you watch him and he does these incredible things on the track, but it’s what he does off the track, too, that’s really impressive. It’s one thing to go out and take firsts and seconds and hit standards, but then when you watch him while his teammates run, he’s right there on the sidelines cheering them on just as hard as if he was running. That’s the true measure of what makes (the distance runners) special.”
Kemboi wasn’t the only conference champion crowned for Goshen, as junior Samuel Stoner-Eby won the 400-meter dash in a time of 48.24 seconds. This also hit the NAIA ‘B’ standard and was less than a second off the school record.
“One of the things we’ve talked about as a staff if every school record we have on our board should be above a standard to go to nationals,” Foulkes said. “That way, if you’re doing something as big as setting a school record, you know you’re also punching your ticket (to nationals). It helps move the needle in the right direction, but also keeps us hungry and wanting more.”
Goshen will have one last meet before nationals. They will go to a “Last Chance” meet May 12 and 13 at the University of St. Francis (IL) to try and qualify more athletes for the NAIA National Championships, which takes place May 24-26 at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
“We have a few athletes on the distance side that we’re going to try and look to get through in some individual races,” said Foulkes of the team’s strategy going into the Last Chance meet. “I know we’ve got (Stoner-Eby) and (Maria Maldonado in the 100- and- 200-meter dashes) going back because Sam is close to a 200 record in the school and we’d like to see him have a chance to get that. Maria is always a threat to hit a fast time and punch her ticket, so that’s kind of exciting for us, too.
“Currently, our plan is for Willow Kenneda to go down as well to try and be a discus qualifier. She’s had a few meets now where she’s just fouled on a qualifier or warmed up with a qualifier throw and then got the event canceled on her, which is odd. … We know we’ve got kids across the board that can do a lot of great things, so it’s going to be a slew of them going down there to try and punch those tickets.”