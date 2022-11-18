The Goshen College men's cross country team finished 22nd out of 36 teams at the NAIA National Championship Cross Country meet Friday morning in Tallahassee, Fla.
For the third-straight season, Nelson Kemboi earned individual All-American status for the Maple Leafs, finishing 39th with a time of 24:55. He finished 32nd in the race in 2020 and 21st at the championship a season ago.
Freshman Drew Hogan was the second finisher for GC, placing 104th in the 8,000-meter race with a time of 25:32. Also placing toward the team score for the Leafs were senior Liam Elias (109th, 25:34), freshman Anthony Roberts (182nd, 26:15) and sophomore Jordan Garlinger (210th, 26:27).
Also running for Goshen were senior Jackson Steinmetz (26:29) and sophomore Kevin Liddell (26:59).
Dordt was team champion, placing five runners in the top 40. Indiana Wesleyan led all Crossroads League teams with a fourth-place showing.
A more in-depth look at how the Leafs performed, as well as a recap of the season as a whole, will be featured in Monday's "GC Weekly" story in The Goshen News.