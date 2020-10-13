Goshen College announced Tuesday that it is pausing all athletic activities through Oct. 19 to combat rising COVID-19 positive cases on campus.
As of Tuesday, 67 GC students and two employees were in quarantine due to the coronavirus. An additional 23 students and two employees were in isolation due to positive COVID-19 tests. The campus reported six new positive tests from students and two new ones from employees Tuesday.
It was unknown whether or not any athletes had tested positive as of Tuesday afternoon.
Goshen College Sports Information Director Tony Miller said on "The Goshen News Sports Podcast" Tuesday that this is mostly a precautionary measure. He also noted that having two doctors as prominent figures on campus — interim athletic director Dr. Erica Albertin and vice president for student life and dean of students Dr. Gilberto Perez Jr. — made the move to pause athletics that much easier.
"It's easier to box it in while it's small," said Miller on the podcast. "If you keep everybody healthy, you can postpone as much as you want and still get it in later. If you don't keep people healthy, then that's a road we try not to go down."
Goshen College athletics full statement reads:
"Goshen College has announced a one-week pause on all athletic activities as one of several measures to curb a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases at the college. The pause extends through Monday, when this decision will be reassessed.
The Roman Gingerich Recreation-Fitness Center will also be closed during this time, except for academic purposes.
This week's remaining sporting events — women's volleyball at Indiana Wesleyan, men's soccer at Saint Francis and men's soccer at Bethel — will be rescheduled.
Student-athletes were notified of the decision Monday in a letter from Albertin and Perez Jr.
"While we understand this isn't what any of us want, it is necessary to keep all of our student-athletes and our campus as safe as possible," wrote Albertin and Perez. "Your health is our guiding concern, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who are in isolation or quarantine."
The Goshen College Pandemic Task Force, which includes two student-athletes, sent several updates and new actions to the campus community Tuesday.
"Our recent contact tracing provides good evidence to inform our actions," the task force wrote. "The primary way that COVID-19 is spreading in our community is observed to be through social interactions and gatherings, and not in classrooms or other academic settings.
"We have the knowledge and resources we need to halt this surge in new cases," they continued. "We don't want you to be frightened, we want you to be determined. With discipline and vigilance by all of us, we will get this under control.
Stay tuned to GoLeafs.net for the latest updates and information on Goshen College athletics."
