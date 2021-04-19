GOSHEN — After spending the summer of 2018 as Goshen College’s interim athletic director, Erica Albertin wanted nothing to do with the position. She was already the head athletic trainer at the school, and her couple of months spent in the AD chair didn’t want her to change career paths.
Her view of the job changed, though, when she was thrust into the interim AD role again in February 2020. It’s been a role she’s held since then — until now.
The interim tag was officially removed from Albertin’s title Monday as she was introduced as the new permanent athletic director at Goshen College. She is the eighth AD at the school since making it an all-sports role in 1993 and only the second woman to be in the position since then as well, joining Linda Shetler (1993-96).
“When I came to Goshen five years ago, I did not think I would be the next athletic director here,” Albertin said. “What happened was I just kept saying ‘yes’ for leadership opportunities. … This most recent (interim leadership role), I thought, ‘Whoa, I really like what we’re doing here. We’re doing some great things for our student-athletes and have a really great coaching staff as well. Maybe I should say yes to this opportunity and see how it goes.’
“I’m glad that I have. I’m really excited for what we can do, moving forward. I see so much potential at Goshen College and in Goshen College athletics to really take it to the next level.”
A press conference was held Monday to make the news official. Dr. Gilberto Perez Jr., Goshen College’s vice president of Student Life, said more than 35 people applied for the opening. A 10-person search committee was formed, with the process starting on Dec. 12, 2020, and ending on April 12.
“It was a solid four months of engaging in conversation, reviewing applications and making sure that Goshen College hired the individual that would lead us into the next level of athletics here,” Perez said.
Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus offered her full support for Albertin.
“Your calm confidence and your support for our students and our coaches and Goshen College through this year have already created a significant legacy of your leadership here at Goshen College,” said Stoltzfus to Albertin at the press conference.
Also speaking was GC women’s basketball coach Stephanie Miller, who was part of the search committee. Miller said that Albertin’s competitive drive will help make Maple Leaf athletics even better.
“Dr. Albertin is a woman who’s passionate about athletics,” Miller said. “She is competitive — you may not see that on the surface, but I’m telling you, it’s one of her greatest qualities. She is a competitor, and she wants this department to move in a direction where all of us can thrive together as an institution.”
ABOUT ALBERTIN
A Holland, Michigan, native, Albertin went to then-Manchester College (now Manchester University), where she studied exercise science and athletic training, as well as playing on the soccer and basketball teams there. She graduated college in 2009, where she moved to Illinois to work at Barrington High School for two years before a four-year stint at Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois.
Albertin has worked as the head athletic trainer at Goshen College since 2016. She earned her doctoral degree from the University of Idaho in 2017. Along with being the head athletic trainer at the school, Albertin added the title of associate athletic director in 2018 under then-AD Harold Watson.
Albertin, 33, and her husband, Matt, have two kids: Eli, 3, and Luke, 1.
VISION FOR GC ATHLETICS
Goshen College has struggled in athletics across the board in recent years, finishing last in the Crossroads League’s all-sport standings every year since 2013. There has been some success, though, including the women’s basketball team making the Fab Four of the NAIA tournament in 2017 and the men’s cross country team making three national championship appearances since 2014.
Men’s volleyball has also been a sport added in the last five years, quickly becoming one of the best programs on campus. Former head coach Jim Daugherty unexpectedly resigned just before the WHAC tournament in March, however, leaving a spot on the coaching staff left to fill for Albertin.
“One of the biggest things, for me, is having a full coaching staff, and men’s volleyball is one that we need to do the search and figure out who’ll lead that program. … I wanted to wait until the next athletic director was announced before going into the men’s volleyball search,” Albertin said.
As for the rest of her department, it’s unsure who will step into the associate AD and head athletic trainer roles. Rustin Nyce, the college’s cross country and track coach, has been the interim associate AD, while Miller and women’s soccer coach Justin Crew have also been part of the interim leadership team during the 2020-21 athletic season.
“We definitely have a lot of work to do here in the next couple of months to figure out how we can best support all of our student-athletes when they’re coming back in August,” Albertin said.
While addressing the crowd on hand, Albertin laid out her plans to help take Goshen College to a higher level, both academically and athletically.
“My leadership is all about trust, collaboration and joy,” Albertin said. “I plan to continue supporting our student-athletes. Without these amazing athletes, we wouldn’t have jobs in higher education.
“As an athletic trainer for the first 10 years of my professional career, I have a heart for listening and working to find solutions. I hope that our department will become solution-seekers. I will continue to listen to our student-athletes and find ways to give them the best experience possible in their time at Goshen College and beyond.”
