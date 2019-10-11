GAME PREVIEW: Notre Dame tasked with slowing down USC's receivers

SOUTH BEND — No. 9 Notre Dame had it easy last week against Bowling Green. This week’s opponent, USC, should provide a much tougher challenge.
The Jeweled Shillelagh trophy will be on the line in South Bend Saturday night (7:30 p.m., NBC) between the Fighting Irish (4-1) and Trojans (3-2). Notre Dame has defeated USC the last two seasons, 49-14 in 2017 at home and 24-17 last year in Los Angeles. The Irish are looking for its first three-game winning streak over Southern California since 1999-2001.
USC has had an up-and-down start to the 2019 season. They lost their starting quarterback, sophomore J.T. Daniels, for the season after tearing a ligament and meniscus in his right leg late in the Trojans’ season opener against Fresno State. His backup, freshman Kedon Slovis, stepped in for two games, beating Stanford at home and losing to BYU on the road.
On the second play into Slovis’ third start against Utah, though, the freshman suffered a concussion. This thrust junior Matt Fink into the quarterback role, and he shined by throwing for 351 yards and three touchdowns in an upset victory over the Utes.
Fink then started the next week against Washington, losing 28-14.
After being off last week, USC cleared Slovis to return to action for the game against Notre Dame.
Despite all the inconsistency at the quarterback position, the Trojans still average 292 yards passing per game. This is, in large part, to a trio of wide receivers that gave Notre Dame nightmares in 2018.
Senior Michael Pittman, junior Tyler Vaughns and sophomore Amon-Ra St. Brown combined for 29 receptions, 305 yards and a touchdown in last year’s regular season finale at the L.A. Coliseum. Those three have kept up a similar pace in 2019, combining for 90 catches, 1,153 yards and nine touchdowns.
“The best wide receiving corps that we'll see all year, without question,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “Just a very, very talented group, and they complement each other extremely well. Pittman is explosive. Gets down the field. Big play receiver. Catches everything that's thrown his way.
“Vaughns obviously has got great length. It's a matchup issue. And then St. Brown in the slot is physical, competitive, does all the tough jobs as well.”
Senior cornerback Troy Pride Jr. knows the defense can take no plays off against the trio of USC receivers.
“It’s a group that you absolutely have to pay attention to and you have to make sure your technique is correct, make sure you’re in the right alignment, make sure you’re knowing, pre-snap, what they’re looking for,” Pride said. “Knowing exactly your job and doing exactly your job on the defense because they can exploit those weaknesses with their talent, with their speed, with their ability.”
Notre Dame has had some setbacks in their defensive secondary, primarily losing starting cornerback Shaun Crawford to an arm injury two weeks ago against Virginia. This has put sophomore TaRiq Bracy into a starting role, with senior Donte Vaughn becoming the backup.
Bracy played almost the entire game last week against Bowling Green, recording four tackles and a forced fumble.
Even with movement in the starting lineup in the secondary, Pride says there’s no added pressure to perform Saturday night against USC’s elite receivers.
“I wouldn’t say it’s more on the corners,” Pride said. “We’re going to continue to do our job. We got a good group … we’re only adding and getting better and working on ourselves more, which helps us.”
Offensively, Notre Dame running back Jafar Armstrong made an appearance on the depth chart this week for the first time since the season opener. Armstrong was listed as a backup to Tony Jones. Armstrong has been sidelined the last four games with an abdominal injury.
Kelly tempered what to expect from Armstrong in his return.
“I don't know if we can expect him to throw on a cape and play like Superman this weekend,” Kelly said. “There is going to be a process of coming back, especially at the running back position. You can't go from not playing for six weeks and have a workload of 50 plays. If we could get 20 plays out of him, that would be terrific.”
Saturday will be the 91st matchup overall between the two schools. Notre Dame leads the series, 46-36-5.
“Going way back, obviously this game being played for so many years as an intersectional rivalry, they're not up the street. They're across the country. Great players have played in it. Great coaches that have coached in it. Nationally televised,” Kelly, who’s 6-3 against USC, said. “So, I just think the history, the tradition of it being played every year, it's one of those rivalries that hasn't gone away. It's part of college football.”
