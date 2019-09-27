SOUTH BEND — A lot of the questions asked about the Notre Dame football team this week surrounded one premise: bouncing back. Well, the No. 10 Fighting Irish have a chance to prove they can do that when they take on No. 18 Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday (3:30 p.m., NBC).
Notre Dame is a week removed from a 23-17 loss at No. 3 Georgia in a game that saw the Fighting Irish have a chance to win the game in the final minute. It was a physical contest against the Bulldogs, but redshirt junior guard Tommy Kraemer said the team feels good heading into its game against the Cavaliers.
“Coach (Brian) Kelly explained it to us today after practice — when you’re the team that’s being physical, it doesn’t hurt as much hitting as being hit,” Kraemer said Tuesday. “It felt great going out there and moving around.”
The Irish will be getting some reinforcements on the offensive end, as junior wide receiver Michael Young (collarbone), redshirt freshman wideout Braden Lenzy (concussion) and redshirt freshman running back Jahmir Smith (toe) have all been cleared to play this week.
With the wide receiver position at full depth for the first time all season, players like senior Javon McKinley might not get as many snaps as he did in the first three games of the year. Kelly said it’ll be all hands on deck at the wideout position.
“I think we need them all. There's going to be certain situations where we need them by play call and situations,” Kelly said. “They all have to be able to help each other during the week in practice too, so volume is important. We keep them up. We keep them ready.”
Having junior tight end Cole Kmet back has also proven to help the Notre Dame offense. His nine-catch, 108-yard, one-touchdown performance against Georgia earned him John Mackey Tight End of the Week honors, a weekly award given to the nation’s top tight end.
“It’s obviously really cool, but it’s something you have to build upon,” Kmet said. “Just back to work this week and you have to produce more this week.”
Building on the performance is going to be tough against the Virginia defense. The Cavaliers are tied for 28th — along with Notre Dame and Coastal Carolina — in points allowed per-game, giving up only 18 on average. Where the Cavaliers are at their strongest, though, is sacking the quarterback. Virginia is tied for first in that department, along with Ohio State and Florida, with 20 on the season.
The Cavaliers are also good at stopping the run, giving up just 75 yards a game on the ground, 11th best in the country.
Needless to say, the Irish will have their work cut out for them going up against the 3-4 front of Virginia.
“They've got elite players on each level of their defense,” Kelly said. “Just love the way they play. They're aggressive. They're tough, well coached. … It is a really good defense. Nationally I think they're 14th in total defense. I mean, they're in the top 20, top 25 in all of the categories, and deserve to be. They're all over the field. So, we have got our hands full.”
Saturday marks the third time Virginia and Notre Dame have played each other. The first came in 1989, with the Irish prevailing, 36-13, in the season opener at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The latest matchup came in 2015, when Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer found wide receiver Will Fuller on a 39-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds in the game, giving Notre Dame a dramatic 34-27 victory over the Cavaliers in Charlottesville.
This will be the first time Virginia has played at Notre Dame Stadium. Cavalier head coach Bronco Mendenhall said he’s preparing his team for the hostile environment they’ll be playing in.
“You do the best you can. Most programs, including ours, you practice with crowd noise. I orchestrate and create crises during the week in as many different ways that I can, and that helps to some extent,” Mendenhall said. “Chaos is something we work to create in practice. I try to create that as much as possible. That's really all you can do, other than continue to build your program and hopefully the experience of your players and the number of settings you've been in eventually helps balance that out.”
Many people outside Notre Dame look at this game as a potential letdown game for the Irish. The word “letdown” hasn’t entered the brains of the Irish players at all, though, this week.
“There’s no thought of letdown or anything,” Kraemer said. “You have to attack this game as you do any other game, and that’s what we’re going to do. … Everyone we play is a faceless opponent. Doesn’t matter if they’re the No. 1 team or the last team. You got to attack them because, in this game, anyone’s good enough to beat you.”
