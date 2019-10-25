SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame defensive lineman Ade Ogundeji noted it was “freezing” on Tuesday following practice.
“Getting to that ‘Indiana weather,’” Ogundeji quipped.
Someone then also said its Michigan weather as well.
“I don’t like to say that word during this week,” Ogundeji said. “Nah, I’m just joking.”
The No. 8 Fighting Irish (5-1) players and coaches can talk about how Saturday’s opponent, No. 19 Michigan (5-2), is another “faceless” opponent, but they all know Saturday night’s game in Ann Arbor (7:30 p.m., ABC) is more than just another football game.
“I think it's a game that our players are keenly aware of its great history and tradition over the years,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “A lot of these guys are recruited to Notre Dame as well. You know, you're only a couple hours away. … Clearly the guys know Michigan. They know the history and tradition of it. They know it's a really good football team. What gets their attention more than anything else, it's a really good football team. If it wasn't, we would be talking about other things.”
Saturday marks the 43rd meeting all time between the two schools, with the Wolverines holding a 24-18-1 advantage over Notre Dame. The teams have played on-and-off since 1978, playing 32 times in those 40 years. The first 11 contests between the schools took place between 1887 and 1943, with Michigan winning nine of 11 in that span.
Their most recent meeting came in the season opener last year, when No. 12 Notre Dame beat No. 14 Michigan, 24-17, at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish scored 14 points in the first five minutes of the game, and defensive end Khalid Kareem forced a fumble in the final minutes to preserve the victory.
A lot of the players that played in that game are back this season. Most notably for Notre Dame, starting running back Jafar Armstrong is 100 percent and expected to play a role on offense this week. In the Irish’s last game against USC two weeks ago, Armstrong saw limited participation coming back from an abdominal injury.
“Jafar is going to be an important part of our game plan,” Kelly said. “This week will be him being factored into our game plan, playing a prominent role, and I think an impact.”
Moving the ball against the Michigan defense will be a challenge for the Notre Dame offense. The Wolverines rank 14th in total defense, allowing just 283.3 yards-per-game total. They’re 30th in rush defense and eighth in passing.
“They trust in their (defensive backs) to play man-to-man and play physical,” redshirt junior quarterback Ian Book said. “That’s why it’s up to us to make those big plays. It’s kind of similar to what I said against USC: it’s about making the big plays and winning the 1-on-1 matchups.”
Running the ball will also be key, in Kelly’s eyes.
“We're committed to finding ways to win first, but we also know that we have been most effective in winning games over the last few years finding a running game at some part of the game,” Kelly said. “Maybe it's not the first quarter. Maybe it's the second or the fourth, but we're going to have to carve out a run game at some time during the game.”
Defensively, starting cornerback Shaun Crawford will be back as well for Notre Dame. The senior dislocated his elbow in the win over Virginia on Sept. 28. Kelly said he’s been a full participant in practice this week and will be on the field against Michigan.
Crawford will be key in slowing down a strong and physical wide receiver group. While the Irish had to deal with a lot of speed in their last game against the Trojans, Kelly said the corps of Ronnie Bell, Nico Collins, Tark Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones are a physical group.
“I think they stand by themselves,” Kelly said. “I think what they do really well is use their strengths. They body-up defensive backs very well, and they use their length and strength to their advantage and do a great job of it.”
Winning road games against ranked opponents hasn’t happened often under Kelly during his time in South Bend. They’ve only won three true road games against ranked opponents, two of which came in 2012. The most recent case came in 2015 when No. 9 Notre Dame defeated No. 21 Temple in Philadelphia.
This is Notre Dame’s first road game since losing at then-No. 3 Georgia in Sept. 21. With more than 107,000 fans expected at the game, the Irish know they’re in for a challenge against the Wolverines.
“The most exciting thing about playing away games, especially like this, is to leave a crowd silent,” Kareem said. “To just see our fans and let their fans leave because we’re winning. That’s probably the greatest feeling about going on the road.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.