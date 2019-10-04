GAME PREVIEW: Kelly challenges Notre Dame to be "great" vs. Bowling Green

SOUTH BEND — No. 9 Notre Dame should have no problem with Bowling Green Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium (3:30 p.m., NBC). The Fighting Irish (3-1) enter the game a 45.5-point favorite over the Falcons (1-3, 0-1 Mid-American Conference), the biggest spread for a game featuring a top-25 team this weekend.
Saturday’s contest is about more than winning for Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, though.
“This is a week for our football team to really look themselves and say, ‘Do I want to be great, or is this as good as it gets?’ That rhetorical question of our mission here is to graduate champions. This is a week where you can focus on being a champion,” Kelly said. “All the details that are so important to being one, you get the opportunity to sharpen that this week. So, I think it's a great week for our football team to really be evaluated on what do they want to be. This is a week that they can do that.”
It’ll be a homecoming for Bowling Green defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder, who served in the same position at Notre Dame from 2014-2016. VanGorder was fired four games into the 2016 season after the Irish allowed 50, 10, 36 and 38 points in those games, respectively, starting the year 1-3.
“Obviously have a great personal relationship with Brian VanGorder. Respect him as a football coach and as a person,” Kelly said. “You can see that he's getting those guys lined up, getting them to play fundamental football first and foremost. It's just a matter of recruiting and time and getting those guys to the level where they can compete in the MAC.”
VanGorder’s defenses allowed 29.2 and 24.1 points-per-game in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Meanwhile, the Irish defense allowed just 18.2 points-per-game in current defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s first year last season and are allowing 18.5 points-per-game so far in 2019.
Kelly admitted he hasn’t talked with VanGorder much since VanGorder’s departure from South Bend. Since leaving Notre Dame, VanGorder has been on the staffs at Georgia, Oklahoma State and Louisville before ending up at Bowling Green.
“We haven't been in touch,” Kelly said. “He's had obviously a busy career in terms of moving around a little bit, so we haven't been able to stay in touch. Most of it's been through his son, Montgomery, who was here (as a player) and is now at Georgia (as a coach).”
Kelly also said he has an appreciation for Bowling Green first-year head coach Scot Loeffler. The former Michigan quarterback is getting his first chance to be a head coach at any level of football with the Falcons. Kelly knows what it's like to coach in the MAC, as he spent three seasons at Central Michigan from 2004-2006.
“I have a great deal of respect for Scot Loeffler and taking over this program,” Kelly said. “I know how hard it is at the MAC level when you're coming in to put in your culture and develop your philosophy offensively, defensively, and special teams.
“He'll do it. He's been in college football for many years and been very successful. You can start to see that he wants to run the football. He does a great job protecting the quarterback.”
Saturday will be the first-ever meeting between the Irish and Falcons. Notre Dame is 7-0 all time against MAC teams. Their latest such contest came last year, when Ball State pushed the Irish to their limit before Notre Dame prevailed, 24-16.
The Irish are coming off a 35-20 victory over then-No. 18 Virginia. Notre Dame was down 17-14 at the half, but scored 21 unanswered points to start the second half, leading them to victory.
Notre Dame scored all of its second half points via the ground game, as they rushed for 112 yards and three scores in the third and fourth quarters.
“I think it was great. It was definitely a good confidence for us,” redshirt freshman center Jarrett Patterson said of the victory over Virginia. “It felt like we had to finish that game physical and strong. We just have to keep it going for now.”
Not looking over opponents is something Notre Dame preaches on a weekly basis. With a rivalry game against USC next week, it could be easy for the Irish to look past the Falcons. Just like every other week, though, Notre Dame isn’t taking their focus off this week’s opponent.
“Obviously, they run a lot of schemes. They have good personnel,” Patterson said. “We just have to be ready for what they’re going to throw at us, and we’ll be OK.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.