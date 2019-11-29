GAME PREVIEW: Irish visit Stanford in regular season finale

SOUTH BEND — Brian Kelly has accomplished many things during his decade-long tenure at Notre Dame. One he hasn’t done, however, is beat Stanford on the road.
Kelly and the No. 16 Fighting Irish (9-2) will have as good a chance as ever to defeat the Cardinal (4-7) this year when the two teams face off in Palo Alto Saturday (4 p.m. EST, FOX).
“The focus is on playing well on the road against an opponent that certainly has our respect,” Kelly said. “They have beaten us at Stanford Stadium and certainly have beaten us here. So, our guys will have to play well.”
The teams have played 33 times before, with Notre Dame holding a 20-13 advantage. Last year’s game was a top-10 showdown between the No. 7 Cardinal and No. 8 Irish. After a back-and-forth first three quarters, Notre Dame outscored Stanford, 14-0, in the fourth to leave with a convincing 38-17 victory.
The last time Notre Dame left Stanford Stadium with a victory was 2007, when the Fighting Irish were 21-14 winners over the Cardinal. Since then, Stanford has protected its home field against Notre Dame. The Cardinal have also had some strong teams over the past decade, as the Cardinal have been ranked for every home matchup against Notre Dame with Kelly as coach.
That is different this year, though, as Stanford has struggled all season. They’ve been decimated by injuries, specifically on the offensive line. Currently, three freshmen and two juniors will start for the Cardinal on the o-line.
Although they’re freshmen by class, Stanford’s offensive linemen have played enough games for Kelly to see they’re not playing how freshmen usually play in their first years of starting.
“They've had to deal with a number of injuries as well and playing some young players on the offensive line that are now no longer freshmen,” Kelly said. “They've played a lot of games and gotten better each and every week.”
The injuries don’t stop there as well, as senior quarterback KJ Costello is also expected to miss Saturday’s contest with a thumb injury. This means Davis Mills be the starting QB for the Cardinal. The junior has appeared in seven games so far this year, completing 66.7% of his passes for 1,677 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
“All that stuff doesn’t matter to me. I just prepare like it’s another week,” Notre Dame junior defensive tackle Kurt Hinish said. “It’s a faceless opponent, to be honest with you. I just prepare like it’s any other week.”
Running wise, Stanford will lean on Cameron Scarlett, who has 797 yards rushing and six touchdowns so far this season.
“They got a good running back, good offensive line,” Hinish said. “They have a bunch of different personnel sets that we see, so we have to be ready for a lot of different things.”
Defensively, Stanford ranks 94th in total defense, allowing 429 yards-per-game. They allow 147 yards rushing-per-game (57th out of 130 in country) and 281 yards passing (119th in country). This should bode well for a Fighting Irish passing attack that has seen a resurgence in November, specifically the play of redshirt junior quarterback Ian Book.
In the final month of the regular season, Book has thrown for 1,040 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“We just have to play to our standard,” redshirt sophomore right tackle Josh Lugg said. “That’s finishing blocks, pass protecting until Book can throw the ball. Get (Chase) Claypool in the end zone, (Chris) Finke into the end zone. Just opening holes so our running backs can crease them. It’s like any other week, really.
“But they’re a big rival and we’ll be ready to play them just like any other team.”
This will be the fifth game in November the Irish play, a month that has seen them go 4-0 and salvage what could’ve been a lost season following the 45-14 loss to Michigan. A win on Saturday would give Kelly two-straight perfect November’s as the coach of Notre Dame.
“Better coaching, better leadership; just doing a better job I guess of leading our football team,” Kelly said was the reason for recent November success. “I feel really good where our program is, our culture, our coaches, our players, and feel like the things we're doing right now are benefitting our players so they can go out and play fast and free.”
