GAME PREVIEW: Irish host Boston College in home finale

SOUTH BEND — It’s the home finale for Notre Dame Saturday when the No. 16 Fighting Irish (8-2) host Boston College (5-5) at Notre Dame Stadium (2:30 p.m., NBC). The home finale also means it’s Senior Day for Notre Dame, as the Irish will honor the 24 seniors and five graduate students in a pregame ceremony.
“I’ve given it a little thought,” senior defensive end Khalid Kareem said of what the emotions will be like for him Saturday. “I plan on not being emotional, but you never know. Everything kind of hits you at once, I feel like. Try not to cry.”
Although it’s the last home game of the season, Notre Dame still has two more games after Saturday. They visit Stanford next week and then will wait to see which bowl game they play in. That’s why Saturday isn’t as emotional of a day for coach Brian Kelly as it is for the players and their families.
“I get emotional just leading them, so I don't know that it comes down to one day,” Kelly said. “You get emotional watching these guys succeed and struggle. It's just not the one day. I mean, I think if it comes down to one day then I don't know what you're doing the other days of the year. … It'll be one where they're not playing in Notre Dame Stadium again, but I think what will be much more emotional is the last game that they play.”
A week after defeating the triple-option offense of Navy, Notre Dame will have to prepare for another dangerous rushing attack with the Eagles. Specifically, junior running back AJ Dillon is having a standout season for BC, currently ranking third in the nation in rushing yards with 1,451. Dillon has rushed for more than 100 yards in seven of his last eight games, including 242 yards three weeks ago against Syracuse.
Dillon was recruited by Notre Dame, and Kelly knows how dangerous the New London, Conn., native is.
“(He's) somebody that we had offered and would've liked to have come to Notre Dame. But I think there were other reasons maybe that he didn't want to come here,” Kelly said. “I don't know what they were. We never really had an opportunity. (I) felt like BC was the best fit for him and it's obviously worked out quite well for him.”
The rest of the Boston College offense, though, has struggled since the injury to redshirt junior quarterback Anthony Brown. After tearing his ACL on Oct. 5 against Louisville, redshirt sophomore Dennis Grosel has started for the Eagles. After struggling in his first three starts, Grosel had his best performance two weeks ago against Florida State. He threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns, albeit in a 38-31 loss to the Seminoles.
Grosel has appeared in all 10 games for the Eagles this year, completing just 49 of 99 pass attempts (49.5 percent completion percentage) for 710 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
“Unfortunately, they lost the starting quarterback, but (Grosel) was a baseball player; he plays with great confidence,” Kelly said. “He's comfortable back there. Just a savvy kid. He does what he's asked to do: play-action pass, gets the ball to (wide receiver Kobay) White, who's a really good receiver.”
Senior safety Jalen Elliott said fatigue shouldn’t be a factor as the Irish defense prepares for its second-straight game with a run-first offense.
“Right now, we’re at a really good point where we’re grinding and playing for each other,” Elliott said. “I think we’re having fun with that. And when you’re having fun, you’re grinding for your brother, you don’t really see it as ‘I’m super tired.’”
Defensively is where Boston College has struggled this year. Out of 130 Division-I schools, the Eagles rank 128th in total defense, allowing 486.9 yards-per-game. Only New Mexico and UMass allow more yards than Boston College.
This should be envious for a Notre Dame offense that has been clicking the last two weeks. They’ve combined for 90 points, 879 yards and 39 first downs in their victories over Duke and Navy and outscored their opponents by 31 and 32 in each contest, respectively.
“I think we switched our philosophy from, ‘all business, getting the job done’ to just having fun and playing our game,” senior wide receiver Chase Claypool said. “I think that’s really shown on the field and kind of how we celebrate with everyone on the sideline.”
Saturday is the 25th matchup all time between Notre Dame and Boston College. The Irish lead the overall series, 15-9, and have won six-straight over the Eagles. The last matchup came in 2017, where Notre Dame won 49-20.
“Boston College will be our seventh team that had the week off to prepare, and certainly they will be ready to come here and play their very best,” Kelly said. “They always do. They're always very difficult games.”
