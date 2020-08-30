GOSHEN — The Goshen RedHawks and all of the high school football teams in Elkhart County got the chance to open the 2020 football season last Friday night.
The county schools all missed their Week 1 games after a directive from the Health Department shut things down.
Goshen went on the road to begin the season at South Bend Clay and the RedHawks emerged with a 43-6 victory.
“I am proud of the kids and they way they persevered. We had four straight weeks of practice and no games,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “But they got rewarded with a win Friday night.”
Five different players scored for the RedHawks as Goshen tallied its most points since a 49-0 win over Fairfield in the first week of the 2018 season.
Before that the last time Goshen had 40-or-more points in a game was in the 2016 campaign when they defeated Fort Wayne North 49-7 in a sectional opener.
Senior running back Drew Worthman scored on runs of four and two yards at Clay to give his team a 14-0 lead early in the second period. Senior Liam Deegan added a five-yard run, junior Brayden Hinkel hooked up with senior quarterback Colin Turner on a 37-yard touchdown pass and Turner scored from two yards to put the visitors up 35-6 at intermission. Sophomore Quinn Bechtel scored on an eight-yard run with 1:31 left in the third quarter that put the RedHawks up by enough to have a running clock the rest of the way.
Goshen rushed for 95 yards on 29 carries (3.3 average). Worthman had 60 yards on 12 attempts and Turner 37 on 11.
“Worthman started the game tentative but then changed to the way he has been running the ball in practice,” Park said. “He lowered his pads and ran threw some defenders and at other times used a stiff arm to avoid being hit.
“Turner ran the ball pretty well. We didn’t call a lot of running plays for him but he made some plays with his legs.”
The Goshen backs did all that behind a rather inexperienced offensive line with only junior Cam Kercher at right guard returning as a starter.
“The line has some decent size,” the coach said. “We know there is going to be a learning curve with the youth but we have got to get better every week because the competition is going to get stronger.”
DEFENSIVE MARVEL
The RedHawk defenders bottled up the Clay offense limiting the Colonials to 40 total yards on 56 plays. Clay had negative 28 yards on the ground and 68 via the pass. They only had one big play in the entire game, a 94-yard pass play from junior QB Jamari Herring to senior tight end James Johnson for a TD at 3:22 of the second period.
“That play should have never happened,” Park said. “We had two chances to sack him and missed and then we blew the coverage when he got the ball off. We told the kids we can’t allow plays like that in a competitive game because that kind of score can really change the momentum.”
Goshen created havoc in the Clay backfield with a whopping 15 tackies for losses, including six sacks.
Junior Duncan Green had four tackles for losses (three sacks) to lead the RedHawks. Junior Mitch Daniels had three (two), junior Isaiah Park three, sophomore Alex Parga two (one), junior Alex Olguin-Castillo sophomores Noah Alford and Ruben Lopez each one.
“I thought we tackled well considering how little time we got to spend working on it in practice,” Park said. “Green got off the ball like we expected him to and we brought some other guys to keep the pressure on the Clay QB.”
Junior Roman Schrock had five tackles and six assists for the RedHawks, Green five and two, Daniels four and one, Parga three and three, Isaiah Park three and two, senior Isaac Sawatzky two and three, Bechtel two and two, Lopez one and four, senior Darrius Farrell and Alford both one and three, sophomore Max Krider one and one, Adam Ellison and Olguin-Castillo one tackle apiece and sophomore Eric Terrones two assists.
RARE OT GAME
The coin toss comes up in Concord’s favor, the choice is clear for Minutemen head football coach Craig Koehler.
“I’m a defensive coach,” said Koehler after Friday’s 29-23 season-opening overtime victory at Jimtown. “I defer 100 out of 100 times whether it’s to start a game or start overtime.”
Concord won the toss, deferred and went on defense at the start of the night and right before the extra session.
“We were playing very well for a big stretch of the game defensively,” said Koehler. “(Jimtown) hit us with a couple of big plays (including runs of 77 yards by Ethan DeVol and 84 yards by Landon Buchanan for two of the Jimmies’ touchdowns).
“To come back out and have that defensive series in overtime showed the character of our kids.”
Friday marked just the third time since 2007 that Concord played in a game that went to overtime. The Minutemen lost at Plymouth in 2007 and at Warsaw (double OT) in 2014.
FALCONS FLY HIGH
The Fairfield Falcons recorded a 57-6 win over Osceola Grace Friday night to open the season.
The 57 points is the most in this the third season of the Matt Thacker era at the school and the most in a game since a 65-32 win at Garrett in Week 7 of the 2015 season.
SECOND SHUTOUT
The Wawasee Warriors blanked the West Noble Chargers 31-0 Friday night and the Lakeland Lakers 42-0 the previous week.
Prior to this season last shutout by Wawasee was against Goshen (20-0) in the final game of the 2017 regular season.
You have to go all the way back to the 1986 season to find back-to-back shutouts by the Warriors and in that season Wawasee had four in a row when they blanked Rochester 17-0, Concord 3-0, NorthWood 8-0 and Plymouth 20-0 over Week 2 through Week 5.
Wawasee outscored opposing teams 86-7 in the first five weeks before finishing with a 164-54 advantage during a 9-1 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.